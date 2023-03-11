Working together with the school to raise children
'It takes a village to raise a child'.
This old African proverb is far more important today than it was in previous generations, as families battle a plethora of contemporary challenges.
The work pressures on parents means increased responsibility have been placed on schools to do the actual raising of children.
While it's never been the role of schools to inculcate values in children, this has now become the norm.
Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush talks about why raising children is a team effort.
We have young children in schools, from pre-school to the foundation phase, who don't know how to pack a bag or get dressed. They don't even know how to eat properly with a knife and fork. This is what I call the 'parental effect'.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
It's very difficult for schools to re-produce the parental effect on their own. Schools are trying very hard but we also need to understand that teachers are trained to educate or pass on a curriculum. I've seen how teachers are burning out because they don't have just teach a curriculum, they have to teach children to be a human being. And being a human being is actually a lesson that comes from home.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Increasing social ills in the school environments means that educators have to take a central role in the life of a child.
But the challenge is that the values inculcated by teachers at school is not being upheld at home.
Boundaries start with things like bedtimes and waking up times. There are an increasing number of children left to their own devices and left on devices. Parents have to take responsibility. And this is one of the areas where I'm often called into schools to speak about the dangers of social media. The very parents banging on the principal's doors saying teachers should teach kids to be responsible online, are the same parents who don't come to the talks.Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert
Scroll up for the full conversation.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_127853839_cute-smiling-kids-peeking-out-from-behind-the-tree-in-the-park-group-of-children-enjoying-playing-hi.html?vti=oejhe9qv23tbw58q4n-1-2
