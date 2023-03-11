Getting inked? Artists from 22 countries available at Tattoo Convention
- The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC) takes place this year in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
- 170 tattooists from 22 countries will be practising their craft across the two events, says organiser Romy van Tonder.
The South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC) takes place this year in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
It's on in Joburg at the 1Fox precinct in Newtown from 24-26 March, and in Cape Town at the V&A Waterfront from 31 March to 1 April.
Zain Johnson chats to organiser and co-founder of the SAITC, Romy van Tonder.
She says the aim of the Convention is to bring together tattooists from many countries across the world, with South African representation too, of course.
There will be 170 tattooists from 22 countries in action across the two events this year.
In Cape Town we gather at the Waterfront annually around the end of March and we're debuting in Johannesburg in Newtown... The purpose of our event is to gather our community under one roof and share our love for tattooing.Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention
The artists have an enormous variety of different styles... and it's really about learning more about tattooing... for tattooers to have an amazing place where they can meet like-minded artists who are dedicating their lives to this craft.Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention
Quite a few cities are represented by the South African contingent of tattoo artists van Tonder says.
The visiting tattooists are from countries ranging from the US to Germany, Russia and Thailand.
Asked about current trends, van Tonder notes that getting inked involves a very personal choice.
Clients quite often want portraits of pets that have died or the names people they care about, like family members.
For people that don't have that many tattoos it's a big decision. It's often an emotional thing. People have got a story, and there's a lot of energy exchanged in that process.Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention
Van Tonder cautions that getting a tattoo is a commitment and you should take your time about making a decision.
Also "whatever you do, go to a reputable tattoo artist that's going to do a good job."
Some people will come in who have no tattoos and then they want to get one on their face. That's something that a professional artist will advise against... Not all tattoo shops care about that level of respect for the culture and the industry and you will find someone, somewhere that might do it... and it is not common best practice.Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention
Our standard at the Convention is very, very high.Romy van Tonder, Co-founder - South African International Tattoo Convention
Find detailed information on the upcoming International Tattoo Convention at<a><a href="https://www.southafricantattooconvention.com/">southafricantattooconvention.</a><wbr>[com](https://www.southafricantattooconvention.com/)</a>.
Scroll up to listen to the interview with van Tonder
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Getting inked? Artists from 22 countries available at Tattoo Convention
Source : Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop
An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer.Read More
SA youth still plaqued by many social issues
It's been 47 years since the fateful Soweto Uprisings in 1976, but South Africa's youth are still faced with social challenges.Read More
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.Read More
[LISTEN] Inventions that can help us manage the pain of loadshedding
Loadshedding is clearly not going anywhere anytime soon, so many South Africans are finding ways to work around it.Read More
[WATCH]: Man pranks his own family with fake death to teach them LIFE lesson
In a video that has gone viral on social media, a man faked his own death to teach his family a valuable lesson.Read More
[Review] Toyota C-HR is stylish but impractical
The C-HR is a stylish, if impractical effort from Toyota.Read More
Youth month: Six tips to help you find a job while studying
Take advantage of the opportunities at college or university to plan your career path with these job-seeking tips.Read More
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash
Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013?Read More
More from Local
Nasi Spani: Hundreds queue to apply for government jobs in Gauteng
The Gauteng government has set up sites to help the public apply for at least 8,000 job vacancies across different government departments.Read More
Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain
Upon arrival on Thursday afternoon, Polish authorities refused for the group to leave the aircraft, disputing the paperwork they provided for weapons on board.Read More
Gwamanda vows to 'level that playing field' for Joburg communities
Speaking at the Youth Day commemorations at the Hector Pieterson Museum in Soweto on Friday afternoon, Joburg Mayor Kableo Gwamanda said the youth of 1976 would serve as a reminder for him to put the lives of residents first.Read More
N1 in Midrand to be partially closed for power line installations – Sanral
Motorists are urged to plan ahead to accommodate the closure in the area due to the power line installations during the weekend.Read More
Amnesty Intl: SA youth need better opportunities to contribute to economy
Amnesty International South Africa said that despite the uprising in 1976, the youth in the country continues to deal with an unequal education system that denies them better employment opportunities,Read More
A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23
Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She earned her PhD at the age of 23, making her the youngest woman in Africa to do so.Read More
African peace mission: SA security personnel stuck at Warsaw airport for 2nd day
Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.Read More
Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.Read More
Kagiso Rabada joins forces with actor Cameron Scott for a new youth series
John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.Read More