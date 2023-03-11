Streaming issues? Report here
Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go'

11 March 2023 5:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Bishop Lavis
Idols
Idols SA
Paxton Fielies

Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album.

Zain Johnson chats to Cape Town's Paxton Fielies on Weekend Breakfast.

Cape Town's Paxton Fielies was just a teenager when she entered Idols SA and emerged the winner of Season 13 in 2017.

Her career has taken off since then and 'Paxton' has just released a new single.

Paxton Fielies performs during the show. In a packed Carnival City, thousands of fans attended the 2017 Idols finale. Photo: Bertram Malgas, EWN
Paxton Fielies performs during the show. In a packed Carnival City, thousands of fans attended the 2017 Idols finale. Photo: Bertram Malgas, EWN

Zain Johnson gets an update from the talented songstress on Weekend Breakfast.

She says the Idols win at such a young age was a drastic change.

I was 17 when I won, and 16 when I entered... and just being able to perform for millions of people every week, in itself was a win and getting to share my gift with people, that in itself was enough for me...

Paxton Fielies, Singer

...but going from performing Instagram covers to now having my own album out and a potential second out soon, that is crazy, especially as a coloured girl from Bishop Lavis...

Paxton Fielies, Singer

While people assume she's moved on, she still lives in Bishop Lavis, Paxton says.

"Cape Town is my home, it's where my heart is!"

Everyone is so loving and supportive and so patient with me. Everybody has been receiving the single well as well

Paxton Fielies, Singer

Paxton had been a bit anxious about the release of new single "Touch and Go" and how it would be received after a hiatus of two years.

So far she says though, everything has been "amazing".

The song was inspired by a conversation with a friend, Paxton explains.

It was about how weird dating can be when you're in this phase where you are a young professional and you're trying to work on your goals and your dreams... you don't have time to waste and people might not be so aligned with you.

Paxton Fielies, Singer

That led to other funny conversations and we decided to write about and channel that energy into a song. That's how 'Touch and Go' was born.

Paxton Fielies, Singer

Fans can look forward Fielies releasing more music this year.

She says the studio is where she feels at home, and even more so on stage.

I feel like I'm in the best space I've ever been creatively, and I want to channel all of that into my music and take advantage of it.

Paxton Fielies, Singer

Listen to "Touch and Go" in the clip below:

Scroll to the top to listen to the interview with Paxton


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go'




