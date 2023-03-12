How employers can help fight the obesity crisis in SA
Too lazy to meal prep a healthy lunch for work?
The easy option is just grabbing a lunch from the work cafeteria or the local corner takeaways, or just snacking at your desk.
It's these often quick-fix options that add on the pounds.
Employee benefits firm NMG Benefit says obesity has become a problem in the workplace.
Obesity is a huge drain on corporate wealth, as it results in absenteeism and a loss of productivity.
To mark World Obesity Day, executive head of healthcare consulting at employee benefits firm NMG Benefits, Gary Feldman talks more about the role of employers in combating the scourge of obesity.
Obesity is defined as when someone's BMI or weight is proportionally higher than what their height requires them to be. This renders them overweight.
It's best to see a dietician and review eating habits. If you're not exercising efficiently and eating too much, you will become obese. Obesity results in comorbidities like diabetes and heart disease and could potentially result in some kinds of cases.Gary Feldman, NMG Benefits executive head of healthcare consulting
Employers can create healthier options for their employees, said Feldman.
When we consult with clients, we tell them to focus on healthier foods at their catering facilities and on-site vending machines. Employers can also introduce fitness competitions. Getting people to move or use the stairs. Work-life balance becomes very important. Give people regular breaks if you're mentally and physically tired as this results in lower productivity. Staff should also be encouraged to walk around the block during lunch.Gary Feldman, NMG Benefits executive head of healthcare consulting
Feldman works with companies to develop an education and communication strategy on healthy lifestyles.
This helps with reducing absenteeism. If you're overweight, your energy levels drop and you're more likely to stay out of work. It's really about educating staff about a healthy lifestyle.Gary Feldman, NMG Benefits executive head of healthcare consulting
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132681269_overweight-boy-with-burger-sleeping-on-sofa-at-home-closeup-view.html?vti=n5xkjm12n9er2j7qpp-1-31
John Maytham speaks to Kagiso Rabada and Cameron Scott about ‘’The Elements’’, a series aimed at tackling mental health challenges impacting today’s youth.Read More
