Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Push for climate change in school curriculum Food & Trees for Africa education associate Bharathi Tugh chats to Jane Dutton on the importance of climate literacy at high schoo... 12 March 2023 12:30 PM
How to strengthen your career prospects in age of AI Zain Johnson speaks to Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global about how to strengthen your career prospects in the age of... 12 March 2023 10:07 AM
SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27 SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. 12 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Local
'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet' On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape. 10 March 2023 6:33 PM
Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake The document in question, which claimed Murunwa Makwarela was no longer insolvent, was never issued by the High Court in Pretoria... 10 March 2023 12:16 PM
Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition Hours after Murunwa Makwarela retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane, the certificate he handed over showing he had been rehabilita... 10 March 2023 5:23 AM
View all Politics
Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station? Extending the life of Koeberg Nuclear Power station will provide relief to energy-starved South Africa, but not everyone agrees. 10 March 2023 7:40 AM
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
View all Business
How employers can help fight the obesity crisis in SA Executive head of healthcare consulting at employee benefits firm NMG Benefits, Gary Feldman chats to Weekend Breakfast on World O... 12 March 2023 8:09 AM
Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go' Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album. 11 March 2023 5:50 PM
Getting inked? Artists from 22 countries available at Tattoo Convention Zain Johnson talks to organiser and co-founder Romy van Tonder about the upcoming South African International Tattoo Convention (S... 11 March 2023 2:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are runaway league leaders having put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv P... 8 March 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27 SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. 12 March 2023 8:42 AM
Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go' Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album. 11 March 2023 5:50 PM
Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun' The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments. 10 March 2023 3:41 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Entertainment

SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27

12 March 2023 8:42 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
rapper
Ultra Music Festival
Costa Titch

SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg.
Costa Titch. Picture: Twitter
Costa Titch. Picture: Twitter

Yet another South African hip hop artist has died an untimely death.

Popular rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, known as Costa Titch, collapsed on Saturday night at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Videos posted on social media showed the artist rapping on stage, before falling to the floor.

There's no official statement yet on his death.

The 27-year-old hails from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.

Titch made his name as a dancer before becoming a rapper.

The award-winning artist has had multiple hits, including 'Big Flexa' and his Nkalakatha remix, featuring the late AKA and Riky Rick.

The rapper created his unique flavour by rapping in isiZulu and had a love for African languages.

He recently signed a record deal with Konvict Record, owned by Sengalese artist Akon.

In November, Titch rocked the crowds with his massive energy at the Galaxy 947 Move festival.

His death has shocked the music industry as it follows the recent murder of hip-hop giant Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and the apparent suicide of Ricky Rick.

Tributes from fans have been streaming in on social media.


This article first appeared on 947 : SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27




12 March 2023 8:42 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
rapper
Ultra Music Festival
Costa Titch

More from Local

© halfpoint/123rf.com

Push for climate change in school curriculum

12 March 2023 12:30 PM

Food & Trees for Africa education associate Bharathi Tugh chats to Jane Dutton on the importance of climate literacy at high school level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

How to strengthen your career prospects in age of AI

12 March 2023 10:07 AM

Zain Johnson speaks to Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global about how to strengthen your career prospects in the age of artificial intelligence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An overweight man eating a burger. Picture: Olga Yastremska/123rf.com

How employers can help fight the obesity crisis in SA

12 March 2023 8:09 AM

Executive head of healthcare consulting at employee benefits firm NMG Benefits, Gary Feldman chats to Weekend Breakfast on World Obesity Day and the role of employers in combating the scourge of obesity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paxton Fielies performs during the show. In a packed Carnival City, thousands of fans attended the 2017 Idols finale. Photo: Bertram Malgas, EWN

Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go'

11 March 2023 5:50 PM

Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Archive: Patrons of the Soweto Ink Tattoo Convention on 26 November 2022 were able to treat themselves to art by professionals from around the country. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News

Getting inked? Artists from 22 countries available at Tattoo Convention

11 March 2023 2:09 PM

Zain Johnson talks to organiser and co-founder Romy van Tonder about the upcoming South African International Tattoo Convention (SAITC).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's favourite slap tjips. © pixelbliss/123rf.com

Craving slap tjips? They're just sooo good!

11 March 2023 12:16 PM

Resident chef and food anthropologist, Dr Anna Trapido on what makes 'slap tjips' such an iconic food in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

Working together with the school to raise children

11 March 2023 11:36 AM

Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush talks about why raising children is a team effort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

How small businesses can bring hope to the economy

11 March 2023 11:07 AM

Edge Growth business development manager Nabeela Vally talks about the current challenges facing SMMEs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nehawu members have been protesting for higher wages. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

'The right to strike is not absolute' - expert

11 March 2023 10:06 AM

Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati interrogates health professional’s right to protest versus their hypocritic oath and right to care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'

10 March 2023 6:33 PM

On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Entertainment

Paxton Fielies performs during the show. In a packed Carnival City, thousands of fans attended the 2017 Idols finale. Photo: Bertram Malgas, EWN

Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go'

11 March 2023 5:50 PM

Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons - Siebbi.

Sharon Stone shares cute baby pic to celebrate her 65th 'trip around the sun'

10 March 2023 3:41 PM

The femme fatale celebrates her 65th birthday today and so we're celebrating some of her greatest career moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Goldfish joins the best in dance music at Ultra South Africa this weekend

10 March 2023 2:35 PM

One of the world’s biggest electronic music festivals is making its return to South Africa this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boyz II Men is coming to South Africa!

9 March 2023 8:45 AM

The legendary group confirmed three shows for October and November after the Covid-19 pandemic made their initial tour impossible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© schnepfclaudia/123rf.com

The Cape Wheel has a new home! Here’s where you can find it

7 March 2023 8:26 AM

The Cape's big wheel isn’t gone, it just relocated, and it opens on 15 March!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle plan to address book backlash with an extra chapter

27 February 2023 10:19 AM

Prince Harry plans to add an extra chapter to his recently launched book, 'Spare', to address the 'backlash' against Markle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: machacekcz / 123rf

RapidLion Film Fest is back

26 February 2023 12:10 PM

The world’s only BRICS-focused film festival takes place from 4 to 11 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Siya Kolisi. Picture: Instagram/@rachelkolisi

‘Rise: The Siya Kolisi Story’ premiers on Sunday

26 February 2023 6:48 AM

The documentary will give South Africans an exclusive look into the life of the Springbok captain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Instagram/@nadianakai

‘Worldwide baby’ : AKA lights up Times Square in New York

25 February 2023 12:38 PM

Images of Supa Mega featured on a billboard, have been circulating on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tumi Morake, Kajal Bagwandeen and Minnie Dlamini PICTURE CREDIT: Honeymoon movie/Instagram

'The Honeymoon' wins Best Narrative Feature at the Pan African Film Festival

25 February 2023 11:52 AM

The festival, now in its 31st year, is an international beacon for the diaspora arts community to showcase and preserve the cinematic creativity of Pan-African culture.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Memorial service pays tribute to well-loved Mark Pilgrim

Lifestyle

Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake

Politics

Is it safe to extend the life of 40-year-old Koeberg Nuclear Power Station?

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Cable theft to blame for Roodepoort substation explosion

12 March 2023 4:05 PM

Tembisa Hospital gets 36 new beds to combat overcrowding

12 March 2023 3:05 PM

Cele: Eastern Cape a 'killing valley', warrants prioritisation by police

12 March 2023 2:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA