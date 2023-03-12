SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27
Yet another South African hip hop artist has died an untimely death.
Popular rapper Costa Tsobanoglou, known as Costa Titch, collapsed on Saturday night at the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.
Videos posted on social media showed the artist rapping on stage, before falling to the floor.
There's no official statement yet on his death.
The 27-year-old hails from Nelspruit in Mpumalanga.
Titch made his name as a dancer before becoming a rapper.
The award-winning artist has had multiple hits, including 'Big Flexa' and his Nkalakatha remix, featuring the late AKA and Riky Rick.
The rapper created his unique flavour by rapping in isiZulu and had a love for African languages.
He recently signed a record deal with Konvict Record, owned by Sengalese artist Akon.
In November, Titch rocked the crowds with his massive energy at the Galaxy 947 Move festival.
His death has shocked the music industry as it follows the recent murder of hip-hop giant Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and the apparent suicide of Ricky Rick.
Tributes from fans have been streaming in on social media.
This article first appeared on 947 : SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27
Source : https://twitter.com/costatitchworld/status/1605483377246629889
