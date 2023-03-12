How to strengthen your career prospects in age of AI
We've all heard about ChatGPT, one of the major developments in artificial intelligence chatbots.
While ChatGPT has revolutionized how people interact with the world, there are concerns about its use in the workspace.
Many companies are using AI to improve productivity and the bottom line, but it's also created uncertainty for employees about their career prospects.
Will AI lead to the attrition of certain jobs going forward?
And what does it mean for employees trying to adapt to the fast-paced world of AI?
Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global chats more about how to strengthen your career prospects in the age of artificial intelligence.
The World Economic Forum has said technology will displace 85 million jobs worldwide, but create 97 million new ones, which is a net positive of 12 million. It's going to enhance skills positions and allow employers to be more efficient and productive.Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global
Manuel or repetitive jobs that could be automated are most in danger.
However, there's still a creative, communication and human element that can't be duplicated.
In the medical space for example, there's been a growth in diagnostic AI, but it's still not fit for purpose.
There's still so many things yet to be discovered and we run the risk of applying preceding knowledge onto some really new problems. AI has been there for a long time, but it's just more accessible.Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global
Access to artificial intelligence has been democratized.
From being used mostly by developers and data scientists, AI has spread to a larger user base.
Previously it was under lock and key and in the IP of companies. So we really shouldn't be afraid of being automated but rather how we can use AI to enhance the jobs we really do. We won't be replaced just yet as we still need human connection. But how can we use it to make ourselves more efficient and productive?Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at Jack Hammer Global
Scroll up for the interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to strengthen your career prospects in age of AI
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_188927896_3d-rendering-blue-robotic-assistant-or-artificial-intelligence-robot-connect-with-human.html?vti=m4z4ieyfk4zaayqz4s-1-50
