Push for climate change in school curriculum
Youth are growing up in an increasingly uncertain future and climate change education is more crucial than ever before.
That's the mission of Foods & Trees For Africa and the African Climate Reality Project, who have created a compelling programme to address climate literacy at high school level.
The organisations believe the climate crisis has created a sense of 'climate anxiety' amongst youth.
The project aims to create active citizens who lead the fight against crime change.
Food & Trees for Africa education associate Bharathi Tugh chats to Jane Dutton on the importance of the curriculum.
We want to train a new generation of SA youth who can become our risk and response experts. We hope with the knowledge they gain through our training, it will enable the country to transition to renewables, become climate resilient and aspire to a carbon neutral future.Bharathi Tugh, Food & Trees for Africa education associate
Tugh said the process has been an arduous one because the content is often complex.
Their role is to equip the learners with the tools to make informed decisions.
The content is relatable to the children and gives them an opportunity to respond to what's happening from an empowered perspective. We want to build capacity and to understand that climate change is not an environmental issue.Bharathi Tugh, Food & Trees for Africa education associate
It's not just ice-caps melting and the change in weather patterns. We want them to understand the impact. There are statistics involved and there's home-grown stories we can relate to.Bharathi Tugh, Food & Trees for Africa education associate
Tugh said the content will enhance the school curriculum as it's cross curricular and multi-disciplinary.
As much as the content is related to Life Orientation, it can be used in an English lesson, Maths or Geography. It's an opportunity to create entreprenurial spaces as the country will look for individuals who can respond through innovation and technology. Learners will then learn to mitigate against climate change.Bharathi Tugh, Food & Trees for Africa education associate
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_191102137_little-girl-standing-in-nature-with-model-of-wind-turbine-concept-of-ecology-future-and-renewable-re.html?vti=mk7btm7svzz6s0znsm-1-9
More from Local
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?
The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.Read More
Numsa secures strike certificate, says the ball is in Gautrain's court
Wage talks deadlocked after a decision to do away with staff cards,which allowed workers to use the Gautrain for free.Read More
Ramaphosa to hold talks with Putin as Zelensky rules out talks with Russia
Zelensky welcomed the delegation of African heads of state and government representing the African leaders peace mission to Ukraine and Russia on Friday.Read More
Nasi Spani: Hundreds queue to apply for government jobs in Gauteng
The Gauteng government has set up sites to help the public apply for at least 8,000 job vacancies across different government departments.Read More
Ramaphosa's security detail leaves plane but Russia arrival uncertain
Upon arrival on Thursday afternoon, Polish authorities refused for the group to leave the aircraft, disputing the paperwork they provided for weapons on board.Read More
Gwamanda vows to 'level that playing field' for Joburg communities
Speaking at the Youth Day commemorations at the Hector Pieterson Museum in Soweto on Friday afternoon, Joburg Mayor Kableo Gwamanda said the youth of 1976 would serve as a reminder for him to put the lives of residents first.Read More
N1 in Midrand to be partially closed for power line installations – Sanral
Motorists are urged to plan ahead to accommodate the closure in the area due to the power line installations during the weekend.Read More
Amnesty Intl: SA youth need better opportunities to contribute to economy
Amnesty International South Africa said that despite the uprising in 1976, the youth in the country continues to deal with an unequal education system that denies them better employment opportunities,Read More
A trailblazing academic who achieved a PhD at 23
Bongani Bingwa chats to Musawenkosi Saurombe, associate professor of industrial psychology at the University of Johannesburg. She earned her PhD at the age of 23, making her the youngest woman in Africa to do so.Read More