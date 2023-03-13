Nehawu threatens legal action against government over wage talks deadlock
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Health said that operations at health care facilities were still affected by the low turnout of employees who threatened to strike again on Monday morning.
Nurses and administrative stuff affiliated to the National Education, Health, and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) downed tools last week, demanding salary hikes.
The union wanted the employer to rethink its 3% wage increase for the 2022/23 financial year, before entering another round of negotiations.
READ: Govt risking lives by rejecting 10% wage increase demand, says Nehawu
This was even though government sweetened the deal with a R1000 non-pensionable cash allowance until the end of March, as well as a 1.5% pay progression for qualifying employees.
Minister of Health Joe Phaahla linked the deaths of at least four patients to last week's strike, saying they were denied access to some emergency facilities.
"As a result, most hospitals are currently depending on the volunteers from the concerned NGOs and local community members, working hand in hand with senior officials from District, Provincial and National Health offices for cleaning and general admin support,” said department spokesperson Foster Mohale.
READ: Nehawu vows to intensify strike, says only govt's to blame for any lives lost
“Minister Phaahla has noted a declaration by the trade union Nehawu on Sunday to intensify the strike action with disappointment, and he reiterates his call for peaceful and non-violent actions to allow non-striking healthcare workers to exercise their Constitutional right to work without being intimidated or victimised."
Meanwhile, Nehawu general secretary Zola Sapetha threatened government with legal action, amid the ongoing dispute over wages.
Newhawu leaders threatened to intensify their strike indefinitely, as some disruptions cripple access to health care services.
While government asked the Labour Court to interdict the strike, Sephatha said the union was also in talks with lawyers on a way forward.
"If no new agreement is reached 31 March 2022 on the 2022/23 salary adjustment, this non-pensionable cash allowance shall remain in force until a new agreement is entered to by parties.
“There was no agreement 2022 on the 2022/23 salary adjustment and, therefore, the employer is once again in violation of the agreement it has signed."
This article first appeared on EWN : Nehawu threatens legal action against government over wage talks deadlock
