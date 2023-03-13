Bongani Baloyi expected to announce resignation from ActionSA
JOHANNESBURG - ActionSA Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi is expected to make an announcement soon about his future in the party.
Reports have emerged that there is tension between him and the founder of the party Herman Mashaba.
The organisation confirmed in a statement that there were irreconcilable differences between the two.
But both Baloyi and Mashaba have not confirmed the nature of the dispute.
After a year since former decorated Midvaal Municipality Mayor Baloyi left the Democratic Alliance to join ActionSA, his future in the party now hangs in the balance.
Baloyi is said to be unhappy about some of the party's policy positions - including reports by Sunday Times that Baloyi had been pushing ActionSA to rethink its anti-African National Congress (ANC) stance on coalitions.
READ: Bongani Baloyi's future hangs in the balance
Mashaba is on record several times saying he would not agree to a coalition partnership with the governing ANC accusing it of running South Africa into the ground.
ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont confirmed that the party is in the process of reviewing Baloyi's position in the party following a meeting this past week.
"Baloyi had asked for time prior to a meeting this coming week to consider the matter and we are disappointed that it has appeared in the media prior to this meeting."
But Beaumont remained mum regarding claims that Baloyi is set to resign in an announcement on Monday.
"Action SA will comment on the matter further in due course once discussions have concluded," he said.
Baloyi has refused to give any insight on the upcoming announcement.
This article first appeared on EWN : Bongani Baloyi expected to announce resignation from ActionSA
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
