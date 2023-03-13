Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time





The Oscars - the biggest night in motion pictures - took place on Sunday (12 March).

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the evening was filled with star-studded A-list actors and actresses hoping to take home the win for their nominated categories.

Here's a full list of the Oscar winners for each category:

Best picture:

Nominations:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Winner:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor:

Nominations:

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Austin Butler, Elvis

Winner:

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best actress

Nominations:

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Winner:

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a supporting role

Nominations:

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Winner:

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actress in a supporting role

Nominations:

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau - The Whale

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner:

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Nominations:

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Winner:

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original song

Nominations:

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Winner:

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best original score

Nominations:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Winner:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best makeup and hair-styling

Nominations:

The Whale

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Winner:

The Whale

Best costume design

Nominations:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Babylon

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Winner:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best cinematography

Nominations:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Winner:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original screenplay

Nominations:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Fabelmans

The Banshees of Inisherin

Tar

Winner:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best adapted screenplay

Nominations:

Women Talking

All Quiet on the Western Front

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Winner:

Women Talking

Best sound

Nominations:

Top Gun: Maverick

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

The Batman

Elvis

Winner:

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film editing

Nominations:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Winner:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best production design

Nominations:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Winner:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best visual effects

Nominations:

Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Winner:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best international feature

Nominations:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Winner:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best animated feature

Nominations:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Winner:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Best documentary feature

Nominations:

Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Winner:

Navalny

Best live action short

Nominations:

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Winner:

An Irish Goodbye

Best documentary short

Nominations:

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Winner:

The Elephant Whisperers

Best animated short

Nominations:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Winner:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

And that's a wrap!

If one movie should make your watch list, it should be the night's winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Congrats to all the talented A-listers who continue to entertain us on the screens!

