Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time

13 March 2023 8:50 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
award winning
2023 Oscars

From Avatar: The Way of Water to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the winners at the 95th edition of the Oscars didn't disappoint.

The Oscars - the biggest night in motion pictures - took place on Sunday (12 March).

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the evening was filled with star-studded A-list actors and actresses hoping to take home the win for their nominated categories.

Here's a full list of the Oscar winners for each category:

Best picture:

Nominations:

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

  • Tár

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • Women Talking

Winner:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor:

Nominations:

  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale

  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun

  • Bill Nighy, Living

  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Austin Butler, Elvis

Winner:

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Best actress

Nominations:

  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

  • Ana de Armas, Blonde

  • Cate Blanchett, Tar

Winner:

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor in a supporting role

Nominations:

  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Brian Tyree Henry - Causeway

  • Judd Hirsch - The Fabelmans

  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

Winner:

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actress in a supporting role

Nominations:

  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Hong Chau - The Whale

  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner:

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best director

Nominations:

  • Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

  • Todd Field, Tar

  • Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Winner:

Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best original song

Nominations:

  • Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

  • Applause, Sofia Carson and Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman)

  • Lift Me Up, Rihanna (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

  • Hold My Hand, Lady Gaga (Top Gun: Maverick)

  • This is a Life, Son Lux (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Winner:

Naatu Naatu, Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best original score

Nominations:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Babylon

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Fabelmans

Winner:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best makeup and hair-styling

Nominations:

  • The Whale

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Elvis

Winner:

The Whale

Best costume design

Nominations:

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Babylon

  • Elvis

  • Everything Everywhere All At Once

  • Mrs Harris Goes To Paris

Winner:

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best cinematography

Nominations:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

  • Elvis

  • Empire of Light

  • Tár

Winner:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best original screenplay

Nominations:

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • Triangle of Sadness

  • The Fabelmans

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Tar

Winner:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best adapted screenplay

Nominations:

  • Women Talking

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Living

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Winner:

Women Talking

Best sound

Nominations:

  • Top Gun: Maverick

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of the Water

  • The Batman

  • Elvis

Winner:

Top Gun: Maverick

Best film editing

Nominations:

  • Everything Everywhere All at Once

  • The Banshees of Inisherin

  • Elvis

  • Tar

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Winner:

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best production design

Nominations:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Avatar: The Way of the Water

  • Babylon

  • Elvis

  • The Fabelmans

Winner:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best visual effects

Nominations:

  • Avatar: The Way of Water

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • The Batman

  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

  • Top Gun: Maverick

Winner:

Avatar: The Way of Water

Best international feature

Nominations:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front

  • Argentina, 1985

  • Close

  • EO

  • The Quiet Girl

Winner:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Best animated feature

Nominations:

  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes on - Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish - Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

  • The Sea Beast - Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

  • Turning Red - Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

Winner:

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

Best documentary feature

Nominations:

  • Navalny

  • All That Breathes

  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

  • Fire of Love

  • A House Made of Splinters

Winner:

Navalny

Best live action short

Nominations:

  • An Irish Goodbye

  • Ivalu

  • Le Pupille

  • Night Ride

  • The Red Suitcase

Winner:

An Irish Goodbye

Best documentary short

Nominations:

  • The Elephant Whisperers

  • Haulout

  • How Do You Measure a Year?

  • The Martha Mitchell Effect

  • Stranger at the Gate

Winner:

The Elephant Whisperers

Best animated short

Nominations:

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

  • The Flying Sailor

  • Ice Merchants

  • My Year of Dicks

  • An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Winner:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

And that's a wrap!

If one movie should make your watch list, it should be the night's winner: Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Congrats to all the talented A-listers who continue to entertain us on the screens!


This article first appeared on KFM : Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time




