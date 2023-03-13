



JOHANNESBURG - Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Monday morning manned entry points at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital on the East Rand while Minister of Health Joe Phaahla visited the facility.

The hospital is one of the hardest hit by the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) strike that entered its second week.

Some staff affiliated with the union abandoned their posts last week over their demand for a 10% wage increase.

The union vowed to intensify its strike this week, as the government stood firm on its 3% offer for the 2022/2023 financial year.

At least 4 people had died.

Operations at the Thelle Mogoerane hospital were brought to a complete halt last week, as Nehawu affiliates blocked hospital staff from entering the premises.

On Monday morning, soldiers clad in their camouflage and helmets were stationed at the entry points in a bid to restore calm.

Members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality Police Department were also there, searching vehicles as they entered the hospital.

The Department of Health spokesperson Foster Mohale said Phaahla was expected to meet with hospital management on Monday morning to ascertain just how badly the strike affected the facility.

“Thelle Mogoerane is one of the hospitals which unfortunately had to shut down for about twenty-four hours, alongside Sebokeng Hospital, Pholosong Hospital in Tsakane, and a few clinics where there is a total shutdown.”

Meanwhile, hospital staff continued to trickle in as operations return to some normalcy.

This article first appeared on EWN : Nehawu strike: Soldiers on high alert at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital