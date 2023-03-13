Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Phala Phala: 'We are no closer to understanding the truth' - John Steenhuisen

13 March 2023 8:44 AM
by Keely Goodall
John Steenhuisen
Africa Melane
Phala Phala

The acting Public Protector cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing with regard to the Phala Phala scandal.

Africa Melane speaks with Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen.

  • The Acting Public Protector's preliminary report found no basis to conclude that the president contravened the Executive Ethics Code

  • Steenhuisen says there appears to be a conflict of interest which may have been overlooked

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

In her preliminary report, acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka found no basis to conclude that Ramaphosa had contravened the Executive Ethics Code.

Nevertheless, says Steenhuisen, it was clearly a conflict of interest that the President used his protection unit to pursue stolen money.

The DA will now compile a submission to the acting public protector to point this out and says it is prepared to take the final report on review.

The party is calling for a parliamentary ad hoc committee enquiry to work out exactly what happened at Phala Phala.

We are in a terrible situation where we have had a section 89 committee report, by independent judges and the former chief justice, which found the president does have a prima facie case to answer on some of these matters. Now you have a public protector's interim report that says he does not and we are no closer to understanding the truth.

John Steenhuisen, DA Party Leader

He says that a decision on this ad hoc committee is on parliament's agenda this week.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Phala Phala: 'We are no closer to understanding the truth' - John Steenhuisen




