Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Q4 Credit Stress Report: 'Inflation is out of control' Report showed that 800,000 people entered the credit market as a way to make ends meet. 13 March 2023 3:49 PM
Queen B or pleaser? Psycholgist breaks down bullying hierarchies amongst kids 'Believe it or not, our own children can also be bullies', says psychologist. 13 March 2023 2:46 PM
Labour Appeal Court interdicts Nehawu strike On Monday, the Labour Appeal Court gave the workers’ union Nehawu a judgement that prohibited them from continuing with their indu... 13 March 2023 11:51 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: Courts interdict Nehawu strike All the news you need to know. 13 March 2023 1:53 PM
Phala Phala: 'We are no closer to understanding the truth' - John Steenhuisen The acting Public Protector cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing with regard to the Phala Phala scandal. 13 March 2023 8:44 AM
Mkhwebane back in court over recusal of Section 194 committee chair Mkwebane wants the court to overturn committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi’s decision not to recuse himself from the proceedings i... 13 March 2023 8:30 AM
View all Politics
Cape Town rentals are flying - even WILDY expensive ones. Gauteng? Not so much Fewer rental properties remained empty in the last quarter of 2022 than in the last quarter of 2021. 13 March 2023 11:50 AM
Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking. 13 March 2023 9:45 AM
Oil giant makes 'extraordinary' profit of R3 trillion – an all-time record Saudi state-owned Aramco, boosted by spiralling energy prices, raked in a profit of $161.1 billion last year. 13 March 2023 8:22 AM
View all Business
Whale what do we have here? Orca 'adopts' baby pilot whale A female orca was spotted with either an adopted or abducted long finned pilot whale calf. 13 March 2023 3:52 PM
Meet the musical hypnotherapist whose neuroscience 'works like magic' [LISTEN] Clarence Ford speaks to Gerrit Visser, a musical hypnotherapist about what this type of therapy entails and its value. 13 March 2023 2:36 PM
5 reasons why your children should grow up with a pet Every child deserves a puppy or kitchen, for more reasons than just the obvious. 13 March 2023 2:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
'Sundowns head coach role has taught me a lot about myself' - Rulani Mokwena Under his leadership this season, 'Downs are runaway league leaders having put together a record 16-game winning run in the DStv P... 8 March 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian Jack Devnarain recently won Best Male Villiain at Royalty Soapie Awards. 13 March 2023 12:59 PM
Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time From Avatar: The Way of Water to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the winners at the 95th edition of the Oscars didn't disappoint. 13 March 2023 8:50 AM
SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27 SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. 12 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
Ratings agency S&P downgrades SA's outlook due to power cuts, slow reforms Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank. 9 March 2023 9:27 PM
View all World
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018 Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years. 21 February 2023 10:02 AM
View all Africa
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
Does MAQ 'shine on' by encouraging consumers to do something a bit underhand? MAQ washing powder's 'Hacks with MAQ' comes under fire on The Money Show's advertising slot. 23 February 2023 7:15 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Mkhwebane back in court over recusal of Section 194 committee chair

13 March 2023 8:30 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Western Cape High Court
Richard Dyantyi

Mkwebane wants the court to overturn committee chairperson Richard Dyantyi’s decision not to recuse himself from the proceedings into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN – Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will be back in the Western Cape High Court on Monday to continue her legal challenge against the chairperson of her impeachment inquiry Richard Dyantyi.

In the case which started last month, Mkhwebane seeks to have the court overturn Dyantyi’s decision not to recuse himself from proceedings which are set to conclude soon.

Mkhwebane also wants Democratic Alliance member of Parliament Kevin Mileham to recuse himself from the committee.

This court case comes after both Dyantyi and Mileham refused to recuse themselves in 2022.

ALSO READ: Mkhwebane returns to court to challenge chairperson impeachment inquiry

Mkhwebane has been before the Western Cape High Court several times over the last three years challenging various aspects of her parliamentary impeachment inquiry and her suspension.

Proceedings are due to begin wrapping up this month - with Mkhwebane herself finally expected to take the witness stand on Wednesday.

The Section 194 committee last week refused to delay her testimony any longer after Mkhwebane also requested more time to deliver her written statement.

But her fight against alleged unfairness and bias on behalf of the part of the committee chairperson Dyantyi continues.

Mkhwebane has presented the court with at least 12 reasons why she believes she’s not been given a fair hearing.

Dyantyi and Mileham are both challenging the review application.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane back in court over recusal of Section 194 committee chair




13 March 2023 8:30 AM
by Lindsay Dentlinger
Tags:
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Western Cape High Court
Richard Dyantyi

More from Politics

FILE: Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Health Minister Joe Phaahla address Nehawu protesters outside Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital on 9 March 2023. Picture: @GautengHealth/Twitter

The Midday Report Express: Courts interdict Nehawu strike

13 March 2023 1:53 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter

Phala Phala: 'We are no closer to understanding the truth' - John Steenhuisen

13 March 2023 8:44 AM

The acting Public Protector cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing with regard to the Phala Phala scandal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ActionSA announced Bongani Baloyi as its newest member on 24 January 2022. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Bongani Baloyi expected to announce resignation from ActionSA

13 March 2023 7:16 AM

The political party has laid it bare that there is a rift between Baloyi and leader Herman Mashaba.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"As the Development Bank of Southern Africa, with the R3.5 billion you could’ve eradicated pit toilets..." - Bruce Whitfield [Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN]

'Government's incompetency is to blame for a child dying in pit latrine toilet'

10 March 2023 6:33 PM

On Thursday, the lifeless body of a 4-year-old was discovered in a pit latrine toilet in a public school in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr Murunwa Makwarela was elected the Speaker of Tshwane Council. Picture: City of Tshwane.

Court confirms Tshwane mayor's debt 'rehabilitation' certificate was fake

10 March 2023 12:16 PM

The document in question, which claimed Murunwa Makwarela was no longer insolvent, was never issued by the High Court in Pretoria as claimed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane Speaker of Council Dr Murunwa Makwarela. Picture: TshwaneSpeakerofCouncil/Facebook

Legitimacy of Tshwane mayor’s clearance certificate questioned by coalition

10 March 2023 5:23 AM

Hours after Murunwa Makwarela retained the mayoral chair in Tshwane, the certificate he handed over showing he had been rehabilitated from his debt was scrutinised by the DA-led coalition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport

9 March 2023 8:00 PM

Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as transformation in sport.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @intercapebus/Facebook

'Long-haul buses remain the victim of taxi mafia attacks' - Intercape

9 March 2023 4:53 PM

Without police and security patrolling hot spot areas, buses remain the target of attacks, leaving many injured, says Intercape CEO.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane appeared in the Bloemfontein High Court on fraud and corruption charges related to the Estina dairy farm matter on 25 January 2023. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Mosebenzi Zwane found guilty of failing to declare Gupta-sponsored travel

9 March 2023 1:11 PM

Parliament’s joint committee on ethics and members’ interests investigated several complaints against Zwane during his tenure as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane Speaker of Council Dr Murunwa Makwarela. Picture: TshwaneSpeakerofCouncil/Facebook

Tshwane has a mayor again - Makwarela bounces back after insolvency allegations

9 March 2023 10:42 AM

Makwarela provided a clearance certificate requested by Tshwane's city manager, which showed he was no longer under insolvency, and had been rehabilitated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH]: Energetic tutor has fun (she jumps on a desk!) teaching Life Sciences

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Granny eats dog biscuit. Shouts 'NO! NO!' in horror when she realises it

Lifestyle

[CAR REVIEW] We take the all-new 3rd-generation BMW X1 for a spin

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

ANC concerned about delays in appointing SABC board

13 March 2023 8:11 PM

Mkhwebane looking forward to testifying at her impeachment inquiry

13 March 2023 7:47 PM

Wits students concerned about catching up academically following protest action

13 March 2023 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA