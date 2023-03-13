Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss

Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department The department said it would now double card production from 60 thousand to 120 thousand per week following the repairs, and hoped... 18 June 2023 12:45 PM
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability. 18 June 2023 12:26 PM
Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage Police said the suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline in Vosman in Emalahleni, causing a fuel leak. 18 June 2023 11:57 AM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
View all Politics
The benefits of renting during tough economic times High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home. 18 June 2023 10:57 AM
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Business
The benefits of renting during tough economic times High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home. 18 June 2023 10:57 AM
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact. 18 June 2023 9:33 AM
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society? 18 June 2023 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
French Riviera Open: SA's Montjane and Japan's Kamiji clinch doubles win Montjane and Kamiji took down the Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen with a thrilling 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 victory. 17 June 2023 7:33 PM
SA's Montjane makes it to the French Riviera Open doubles finals The fourth of the scheduled ITF Super Series events on the 2023 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the French Riviera Open, is one of... 17 June 2023 1:54 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free' Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating... 17 June 2023 2:09 PM
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours... 17 June 2023 1:09 PM
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Opinion
Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss

13 March 2023 9:45 AM
by TatumR
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.

If you're a victim of crime, for example, someone forces you to withdraw money from an ATM, would the bank reimburse you?

Knowler recently dealt with a case in which a woman was hijacked and beaten and forced to hand over her PIN.

The criminals emptied her account.

Absa reviewed the case and found that there was merit in a refund, as it was a life-or-death situation.

… if after our investigation we found that the bank could have prevented or mitigated the customer's losses, but failed to do so, we have the power to recommend that the bank involved must refund the portion of the customer's losses that could have been prevented but for the bank’s negligence…

Banking Ombudsman

Liability only shifts to the bank once the compromise of these details (PIN, etc.) has been reported to the bank because only then will the bank be expected to take immediate steps to prevent the customers' losses.

Scroll up to listen to the interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss




