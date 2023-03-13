



Lester Kiewit chats with Sarah Nicholson of JustMoney about how to budget effectively for a newborn.

Listen to Nicholson's tips:

"It's important to understand that kids are a blessing, yes, but not always for our budget," says Kiewit.

First-time parents in South Africa spend on average about R100 000 a year to raise a child. MiWay report

If your child starts grade one in 2023, it'll cost you, on average, between R651 000 to R2 million for public or private education throughout their school career. Old Mutual report

Nicholson shares these money-saving tips so you can enjoy time with your baby without over-stressing about finances:

Everything doesn't have to be new - turn to your community, family, and friends so you can borrow baby clothes or bigger items such as prams or car seats if they have older kids

Don't go overboard with clothing; babies grow quickly

Buy second-hand, gently-used baby clothing

Buy multi-purpose items

Purchase nappies in bulk

Don't believe that educational toys or every new gadget are essential

Focus on the fundamentals like spending time with your baby and giving them good nutrition

Prepare from the minute you decide or find out you're having a baby - don't wait until the end to buy everything all at once

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more detail.

This article first appeared on KFM : New baby, new budget... How to save money when you're expecting