New baby, new budget... How to save money when you're expecting

Streaming issues? Report here
inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg inside-ewn-702-thumbjpg
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department The department said it would now double card production from 60 thousand to 120 thousand per week following the repairs, and hoped... 18 June 2023 12:45 PM
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability. 18 June 2023 12:26 PM
Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage Police said the suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline in Vosman in Emalahleni, causing a fuel leak. 18 June 2023 11:57 AM
View all Local
MPs reject Malema's renewed call to move Parly to Tshwane The relocation of Parliament to Tshwane had been on the agenda for years but no party had submitted a bill to legislate the move b... 15 June 2023 7:56 PM
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 15 June 2023 7:21 PM
I didn't finish schooling: CoJ mayor Kabelo Gwamanda admits to not having matric Last month, he was the subject of a Carte Blanche investigation, which revealed that his highest level of education was grade 10. 15 June 2023 6:21 AM
View all Politics
The benefits of renting during tough economic times High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home. 18 June 2023 10:57 AM
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStud... 15 June 2023 9:15 PM
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Business
The benefits of renting during tough economic times High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home. 18 June 2023 10:57 AM
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact. 18 June 2023 9:33 AM
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society? 18 June 2023 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
French Riviera Open: SA's Montjane and Japan's Kamiji clinch doubles win Montjane and Kamiji took down the Dutch top seeds Diede de Groot and Jiske Griffioen with a thrilling 7-5, 1-6, 10-5 victory. 17 June 2023 7:33 PM
SA's Montjane makes it to the French Riviera Open doubles finals The fourth of the scheduled ITF Super Series events on the 2023 UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour, the French Riviera Open, is one of... 17 June 2023 1:54 PM
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title. 15 June 2023 10:26 AM
View all Sport
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free' Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating... 17 June 2023 2:09 PM
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250 Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil... 15 June 2023 12:28 PM
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy. 15 June 2023 9:42 AM
View all Entertainment
African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday presented a 10-point plan to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin without any invited Sout... 18 June 2023 10:08 AM
Ramaphosa set to meet Putin without full security detail A South African Airways plane carrying Ramaphosa’s Presidential Protection Unit and several journalists was detained for 26 hours... 17 June 2023 1:09 PM
Google agrees to pay $23 million settlement and YOU can (possibly) get cash Have you used Google and clicked on search results between October 2006 and September 2013? 15 June 2023 12:38 PM
View all World
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development. 8 June 2023 11:45 AM
View all Africa
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client. 15 June 2023 8:12 PM
MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account. 15 June 2023 6:25 AM
Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work? KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo. 14 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

New baby, new budget... How to save money when you're expecting

13 March 2023 2:04 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Money saving tips
Cape Talk
Lester Kiewit
budget tips
Good morning Cape Town

An expert shares tips on how to budget for a new baby.

Lester Kiewit chats with Sarah Nicholson of JustMoney about how to budget effectively for a newborn.

Listen to Nicholson's tips:

"It's important to understand that kids are a blessing, yes, but not always for our budget," says Kiewit.

First-time parents in South Africa spend on average about R100 000 a year to raise a child.

MiWay report

If your child starts grade one in 2023, it'll cost you, on average, between R651 000 to R2 million for public or private education throughout their school career.

Old Mutual report

Nicholson shares these money-saving tips so you can enjoy time with your baby without over-stressing about finances:

  • Everything doesn't have to be new - turn to your community, family, and friends so you can borrow baby clothes or bigger items such as prams or car seats if they have older kids

  • Don't go overboard with clothing; babies grow quickly

  • Buy second-hand, gently-used baby clothing

  • Buy multi-purpose items

  • Purchase nappies in bulk

  • Don't believe that educational toys or every new gadget are essential

  • Focus on the fundamentals like spending time with your baby and giving them good nutrition

  • Prepare from the minute you decide or find out you're having a baby - don't wait until the end to buy everything all at once

Scroll up to listen to the interview for more detail.


This article first appeared on KFM : New baby, new budget... How to save money when you're expecting




13 March 2023 2:04 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Money saving tips
Cape Talk
Lester Kiewit
budget tips
Good morning Cape Town

More from Lifestyle

food waste.jpg

10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry

18 June 2023 12:26 PM

A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© feverpitched/123rf.com

The benefits of renting during tough economic times

18 June 2023 10:57 AM

High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A cat and a dog. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health

18 June 2023 9:33 AM

The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns

18 June 2023 7:56 AM

Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ kunpisit/123rf.com

What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?

17 June 2023 4:22 PM

The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Liam Burger

Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'

17 June 2023 2:09 PM

Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© anaumenko/123rf.com

Here's how you can become a Cape Wine Master

17 June 2023 12:58 PM

This is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the South African wine industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important

17 June 2023 11:29 AM

Research shows that children who grow up without a father are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : Mikael Damkier / 123rf

[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop

16 June 2023 11:11 AM

An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

SA youth still plaqued by many social issues

16 June 2023 10:56 AM

It's been 47 years since the fateful Soweto Uprisings in 1976, but South Africa's youth are still faced with social challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry

Lifestyle Local

SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department

Local

African leaders end visits to Ukraine, Russia with no deal to end war

World

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa dubs Ukraine-Russia trip a success despite no deal to end war

18 June 2023 7:09 PM

Motshekga says 'it takes a village' to teach SA children to read for meaning

18 June 2023 6:46 PM

WC residents urged to stay away from rivers and dams for their safety

18 June 2023 5:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA