[WATCH]: Energetic tutor has fun (she jumps on a desk!) teaching Life Sciences
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
In this viral video, a teacher dressed in black is having fun using song and dance to teach her class to easily understand their Life Sciences subject.
The learners seem to be enjoying the teaching method.
@lwethu.u I love her so much 😭i love it there SO MUCH ❤️❤️❤️ #blackchildtutoringservices #lifescience #viral #fyp ♬ original sound - Thando
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
