'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian
Bongani Bingwa catches up with Jack Devnarain, actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors.
Devnarain was the latest recipient of the Best Male Villain award at the Royalty Soapie Awards on 11 March for his role in the drama series Imbewu: The Seed.
According to Devnarain, it was fun and exciting to be playing the bad guy for once
This was a wonderful opportunity just to go into a completely different direction and it is a lot of fun. Being a villain is the kind of role where you are not playing by anyone else’s rules.Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors
You can forget about society’s rules, you can forget about ethics, you can forget about common human decency, you play by your rules and that is completely liberating.Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors
He added that one of the challenges was becoming a villain that audiences could believe, as it added to the character’s credibility.
“If he [the villain] is standing in front of you, talking to you right now, you would think ‘I know this guy, I believe him’. It is when he turns on you that you realise ‘what a dangerous man he is’.Jack Devnarain, actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors
While this was the sixth edition of the annual Royalty Soapie Awards, Devnarain would like to see more award shows like this take place in South Africa as they help to uplift the industry all while recognizing the many talented individuals.
I don’t think we ever have enough of them [award shows]… we don’t have an appreciation for how the industry is supposed to function, in a way where awards functions, like this, are not an anomaly but it is supposed to be normal.Jack Devnarain, Actor and chairperson of South African Guild of Actors
Scroll above to listen to the full interview.
More from Entertainment
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
[WATCH] Brooklyn Beckham fried for cooking chicken in avocado oil worth R250
Barbara Friedman reports on the day's trending news, including Brooklyn Beckham frying two chicken breasts in A LOT of avocado oil.Read More
[LISTEN] Dricus du Plessis sets sights on UFC crown
Pretoria-born MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis is making international headlines as he sets his sights set on the UFC title.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Disney + announces subscription price increase from July
Monthly subscribers will now be paying R20 more and annual subscribers R200 more.Read More
Zip Zap's MOYA is back! Circus show returns to wow SA audiences
Zip Zap's MOYA returns to Cape Town and Johannesburg following a 3-month tour of France and Switzerland.Read More
Shaka Zulu back in pop culture: How the famous king was portrayed over the years
Shaka Zulu is one of the most famous figures in South African history, even though there is not much known about him.Read More
The Beatles set to release one new ‘final’ song, with the help of AI
This is the news Beatles fans never thought they would hear.Read More
Happy 35th birthday, Jesse Clegg!
We celebrate the singer-songwriter with a wrap-up of his top 10 hit songs.Read More