[CAR REVIEW] We take the all-new 3rd-generation BMW X1 for a spin

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
[WARNING] Some Gizzu Portable Power Stations recalled for potential fire risk
15 March 2023 5:19 PM
'We want to protect the rights of law abiding South Africans' - DA spokesperson
15 March 2023 2:31 PM
South Africa has only 2 fuel refineries. PetroSA is warning about shortages
15 March 2023 2:06 PM
Mbalula, Nkoana-Mashabane and Mthethwa resign as MPs
15 March 2023 11:33 AM
Malema to brief the media ahead of EFF national shutdown
15 March 2023 10:58 AM
[LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA
15 March 2023 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home'
14 March 2023 10:12 PM
Bad news for expansion of SA tech startups- Naspers shutting down Foundry fund
14 March 2023 9:32 PM
As companies automate more, they neglect the human element at their peril
14 March 2023 8:21 PM
World Consumer Rights Day: 10 highlights from our consumer ninja, Wendy Knowler
15 March 2023 2:00 PM
What's the 'passport bro' phenomenon and why is it gaining traction?
15 March 2023 11:40 AM
Motor Neuron Disease: How to navigate an incurable disease
15 March 2023 11:36 AM
SA Rugby considers lowering the height of a legal tackle at amateur level
15 March 2023 8:28 AM
Mziwakhe Nkosi confident of making the Lions competitive in the Currie Cup again
14 March 2023 8:32 PM
Why the PSL banned Lucas Moripe stadium in Atteridgeville from hosting matches
14 March 2023 8:17 PM
'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian
13 March 2023 12:59 PM
Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time
13 March 2023 8:50 AM
SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27
12 March 2023 8:42 AM
Paris strikes leave streets covered in garbage
15 March 2023 3:42 PM
American drone crashes into the Black Sea after incident with Russian jets
15 March 2023 2:54 PM
Will US Fed still raise rates amid bank collapse fallout and lower inflation?
14 March 2023 7:10 PM
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections
14 March 2023 2:23 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday
24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe
21 February 2023 10:23 AM
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home'
14 March 2023 10:12 PM
As companies automate more, they neglect the human element at their peril
14 March 2023 8:21 PM
Student protests: 'Young people in terrible bind to secure liveable future'
13 March 2023 10:05 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We take the all-new 3rd-generation BMW X1 for a spin

13 March 2023 10:59 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
BMW
Motoring
BMW X1
car reviews

Zaid Kriel takes the third-generation BMW X1 for a spin.

BMW’s third generation X1 is a compact luxury crossover SUV that hits all the right notes.

After taking it for a spin, I came away very impressed.

The X1 looks stunning with an aggressive design that is not over the top.

p90496533-lowres-the-all-new-bmw-x1-ijpg

The X1 has a luxurious interior which echoes that of the 7-series, which BMW released earlier in the year.

The dashboard is sleek and modern, with a massive digital display that extends from the driver to the centre console which contains a user-friendly touchscreen infotainment system.

The car has advanced safety features such as forward collision warning, augmented reality GPS and adaptive cruise control, making it both safe and fun to drive.

p90496536-lowres-the-all-new-bmw-x1-ijpg

The X1, an absolute joy on the road, comes with two engine options, both of which offer impressive performance.

The 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (115 kW/230 Nm of torque) drives the front wheels (which may disappoint BMW purists) via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The engine is quick and responsive, and the eight-speed automatic transmission is extremely smooth.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel variant delivers 110 kW and 360 Nm, making it the more fun-to-drive sibling.

BMW will release an all-electric model in South Africa before the year ends.

p90496556-lowres-the-all-new-bmw-x1-ijpg

The X1 may not be the most thrilling car out there, but it hits a sweet spot between excitement and practicality.

Look out for our more detailed review in the coming weeks.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [CAR REVIEW] We take the all-new 3rd-generation BMW X1 for a spin




