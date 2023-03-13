



JOHANNESBURG – Health minister Joe Phaahla on Monday said the death toll linked to a strike by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) is believed to have increased.

But Nehawu has since told the State to take responsibility for any lives lost during strike action, not the union.

Phaahla was at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus - one of the facilities hardest hit by the strike.

Members of the South African Defence Force and police were stationed at the hospital entry points as the strike enters a second week.

On Sunday, Nehawu members vowed to intensify their strike for a 10% wage increase for 2023/2024 as the government stood firm on 3%.

READ:

- Nehawu strike: Soldiers on high alert at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital

- Nehawu threatens legal action against government over wage talks deadlock

Nehawu said that the newly elected Public Service and Administration Minister was getting pushback from other ministers as she tried to resolve the public sector wage dispute.

Minister Noxolo Kiviet has spent a week in her new position but is already faced with a wage negotiation impasse.

Nehawu is among public service unions that are refusing to go to the negotiation table until the government agrees to settle their demand.

The union's secretary Zola Sapetha said Kiviet is being intentionally frustrated by her colleagues.

“We are aware that certain ministers inside the mandating committee of the employer have refused to support the new minister [of Public Service and Administration] umam’ uNoxolo Kievit. Instead, they engage in tactics to divide unions and we want to warn them that this approach is regressive and will collapse the public service.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Nehawu strike: death toll believed to have risen - Phaahla