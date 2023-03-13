Labour Appeal Court interdicts Nehawu strike
JOHANNESBURG - The Labour Appeal Court of South Africa has interdicted strike action by members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) after its members stayed away from their posts.
The judgment handed down on Monday morning said that the employees are restrained and prevented from continuing with any industrial action.
BREAKING: #NehawuStrike interdicted! pic.twitter.com/lGhodjES3k' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023
#NehawuStrike members have arrived. They have been singing meters from away from police and Soldiers and now they are moving away from the hospital. @motso_modise pic.twitter.com/agYN1TLeFV' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023
Nehawu is among the public service unions that have been negotiating for a 10% wage hike.
Its strike disrupted operations at many health facilities across the country.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla on Monday announced that the number of patients who had died was believed to have increased.
Phaahla said that the health fatalities are linked to the lack of medical assistance during the week-long strike.
ALSO READ: Nehawu strike: death toll believed to have risen - Phaahla
The minister was at the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus where members of the South African Defence Force and police were deployed.
Phaahla said that in addition to the four deaths linked to the Nehawu strike last week, more people have lost their lives.
“I can tell you for sure that it’s not standing at four. There are more reports, but we just want to be very cautious in terms of accuracy. So, we’re getting the clinical reports – clinical data. All I can say at this stage is that there’s more than four.”
He said that among the deceased are babies.
Meanwhile, Nehawu continued to demonstrate outside the Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital, just metres away from soldiers and police.
This article first appeared on EWN : Labour Appeal Court interdicts Nehawu strike
Source : Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News
