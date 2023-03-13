Meet the musical hypnotherapist whose neuroscience 'works like magic'





Clarence Ford is in conversation with clinical hypnotherapist, Gerrit Visser about his work that 'isn't about making people cluck like chickens on stage' - it's about healing through words, music, and hypnosis.

Need a summary?

First, let's understand Visser's version of hypnotherapy, unlike other forms of hypnosis, with Visser - 'you're in control the whole time.'

He explains that hypnosis takes one into a theta brain wave.

So you have no clue what's going on around you. Gerrit Visser, Clinical hypnotherapist

What he does is slightly different, taking people only to an alpha brainwave, he adds, which is calmer.

You go into an alpha brain wave everyday when you wake up in the morning, when you go to sleep at night, when you day dream, when you pray... that is an alpha brain wave. So, you just go into a state of day dreaming - it's all almost in between being awake and being asleep. You just surrender your thoughts - it's the same as meditation. Gerrit Visser, Clinical hypnotherapist

It's conversational, so you are aware of what's going on around you. You can stop the session. The only difference is you are in a state of calm, of peace, and surrender... and your subconscious is open to the words that I say and the words that you say about yourself. Gerrit Visser, Clinical hypnotherapist

Visser says, it's especially hard for South African's to surrender and relax in this form of therapy...

To be hypnotised, you have to have someone that's willing to surrender quite quickly, someone who can relax quite quickly and in South Africa we're all quite hyper-vigilant, we're all aware of our situations and surroundings. So, it's a little more difficult for South Africans to get hypnotised. Gerrit Visser, Clinical hypnotherapist

Visser recommends participating in this version of clinical hypnotherapy if you can:

Be completely relaxed.

Understand that you're in a safe space.

Surrender and accept the words the hypnotherapist says.

Be prepared for some self-therapy... AKA 'do the work'.

Be authentic about where you are right now because honesty is connected to your intuition.

It starts by accepting yourself completely... then you can start to be authentic and you can start to share yourself with others authentically and then your intuition will become sharp. You cannot have a good intuition or a good gut instinct if you're not an authentic person. Gerrit Visser, Clinical hypnotherapist

With a session with Visser, you can expect music because 'your subconscious is programmed through words and vision.'

You can also expect the sound healer to take you back to childhood events or trauma to find the root of issues you might have by reprogramming the brain to form new neural pathways in the brain.

How does Visser do this?

He's called 'a sound healer' because he uses music that'll resonate with you.

The volume goes between 432-528 Hertz while Visser digs deep to effectively release endorphins and serotonin - which are the building blocks of new neural pathways.

Visser records the session and you listen to it for 21 days post-session - this reprogrammes the brain and subconscious.

On using sound during hypnotherapy, Visser said...

Whenever you're in an emotional state or a trauma state... your subconscious mind is always open, so you have to be very careful about the music you listen to, the words, the lyrics of the music... so go for anything that builds you up. Don't go with anything that breaks you down - always go for peace, for joy, for freedom, for love, for truth - truth is the most important thing. Always find the truth in anything and you'll be on the right track. Gerrit Visser, Clinical hypnotherapist

All in all, Ford and Visser agreed that there is power in sound and being 'mindful about what you say about yourself and others'.

Visser also mentioned that being willing to share your vulnerabilities is where true authenticity and healing lies.

Anyone feel like a session after this?

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Meet the musical hypnotherapist whose neuroscience 'works like magic'