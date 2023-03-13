[WATCH] God save Prince William! Museum has some of the WORST wax figures ever
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
-
Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton figures at this museum are going viral
-
The museum supposedly gets thousands of tourists every month
Wax figures have a tendency to be a little unsettling and over the years a number of celebrity wax figures have gone viral for completely missing the mark.
A video from TikTok user Beckablackburn4, which showed her visit to Krakow Wax Museum in Poland, has over 13 million views, probably because of the horrendous wax figures of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
It is so funny to me that this is what social media does. This thing has been around for the last 10 years but suddenly it is now in the news.Barbara Friedman
It is not only William and Kate whose likeness leaves something to be desired, the video also highlights an almost unrecognisable Elvis, Shrek and the trio from Harry Potter.
Despite its nightmarish figures (or, perhaps, because of them), the museum gets thousands of tourists through its doors every month.
@beckablackburn4 I couldnt tell if this was a real wax museum 💀 wait until the end #krakow #krakow23 #poland #fail #funny #viral #waxmuseum ♬ Funny Song - Cavendish Music
Listen to the interview for more (skip to 3:19).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] God save Prince William! Museum has some of the WORST wax figures ever
Source : https://www.tiktok.com/@beckablackburn4/video/7199219118791265542
