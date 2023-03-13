The Midday Report Express: Courts interdict Nehawu strike
This is The Midday Report's top story today: The Courts have granted an interdict against the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) to prevent essential workers from continuing their strike.
The union has been waging a nationwide strike to demand better pay, but the court finding is that essential workers may not participate. Non-essential workers, however, are still able to continue with the strike. Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN reporter Kgomotso Modise.
She says the Health Minister has appealed to workers.
He's spoken about how he's hoping that many of these workers will really just appeal to their emotions and their Ubuntu, so to speak, to say that people are desperate for help at these facilities. As much as they have a right to demonstrate and to protest, this shouldn't be infringing on the right to life.Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - EWN
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- COPE spokesperson discussed the Tshwane Mayoral race, and also clarifies Cope factions.
- Newly announced Public Service and Administration Minister, Noxolo Kiviet is in trouble as Fort Hare hands her over to the SIU regarding questions around her qualifications.
- Online shopping portal Shein is under the spotlight, as SA businesses and labour organisations call for investigations.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Courts interdict Nehawu strike
