5 reasons why your children should grow up with a pet
While owning a pet is a massive responsibility, the benefits of living with a happy, well-socialised animal are endless – especially for children.
The Johannesburg SPCA shares five reasons why you should consider adding a furry friend to your family:
1) Pets teach responsibility and compassion
Instilling a love of animals and how to care for them, under adult supervision of course, can teach children the important life lessons of responsibility and compassion.
It can also help build self-esteem as little tasks such as filling up their pet’s water bowl can give small kids a sense of accomplishment.
2) Children who grow up with animals can be healthier
Peadiatric studies have shown that children who have lived with pets, especially dogs, during the first year of their life have a better immune system than those who did not.
Exposure to dogs can positively boost their immune system during infancy.
Children who do however fall ill seem to have a shorter course of antibiotics than children who don’t live with pets.
3) They have fewer allergies
Studies have also found that children with a tendency of respiratory allergies or asthma (passed down from a parent) are much less likely to develop similar issues if they has a dog in the house.
Early exposure is important for the children to benefit the most.
4) They are more active
Dogs understand the importance of existence and are expects at getting their humans to play.
Children who grow up with dogs are more active, experts even believe that dog ownership can help combat childhood obesity.
5) They are less anxious
Studies have found that children with dogs in their home have reduced anxiety levels.
It is believed that children who interact with dogs have increased levels of oxytocin released to their brain.
This article first appeared on 947 : 5 reasons why your children should grow up with a pet
Source : Picture: Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
Castle Lager turns by-products that otherwise would've gone to waste, into bread
The by-product will be repurposed to produce approximately 30,000 loaves for South African communities.Read More
Whale what do we have here? Orca 'adopts' baby pilot whale
A female orca was spotted with either an adopted or abducted long finned pilot whale calf.Read More
Q4 Credit Stress Report: 'Inflation is out of control'
Report showed that 800,000 people entered the credit market as a way to make ends meet.Read More
Queen B or pleaser? Psycholgist breaks down bullying hierarchies amongst kids
'Believe it or not, our own children can also be bullies', says psychologist.Read More
Meet the musical hypnotherapist whose neuroscience 'works like magic'
[LISTEN] Clarence Ford speaks to Gerrit Visser, a musical hypnotherapist about what this type of therapy entails and its value.Read More
How long is too long? Here's the lowdown on taking the perfect nap
While everyone loves a good nap to reenergize on a long day, is there such a thing as too much napping?Read More
New baby, new budget... How to save money when you're expecting
An expert shares tips on how to budget for a new baby.Read More
[WATCH] God save Prince William! Museum has some of the WORST wax figures ever
A wax museum in Poland has been going viral for its absolutely horrifying attempts at making realistic wax figures.Read More
[WATCH] Granny eats dog biscuit. Shouts 'NO! NO!' in horror when she realises it
A video of a granny helping herself to "delicious" biscuits meant for dogs is going viral.Read More