The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Whale what do we have here? Orca 'adopts' baby pilot whale

13 March 2023 3:52 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Pilot whales
Killer whale
Orca
Barbs Wire
Barbara Friedman
Clarence Ford

A female orca was spotted with either an adopted or abducted long finned pilot whale calf.

Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent.

  • This orca was seen caring for the whale calf as if she was its mother.

  • The orca had never given birth to a calf of her own.

FILE: An orca in the ocean. Picture: Eveline de Bruin from Pixabay
FILE: An orca in the ocean. Picture: Eveline de Bruin from Pixabay

An orca was seen caring for a baby pilot whale in the first known case of this kind.

The orca, named Sædís, had never had her own calf which seemed to trigger this instinct to either adobt or abduct a baby of another species.

Sædís, was seen not just swimming with the calf in the space behind her tale so the baby was protected and did not have to work as hard to swim.

So, it was doing all the things it should.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

As the orca had never given birth she was unable to nurse the calf and it was emaciated as a result.

About a year later they did see Sædís again but with no sign of the pilot whale calf.

Listen to the audio above for more. Topic starts at 05:36.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Whale what do we have here? Orca 'adopts' baby pilot whale




