Q4 Credit Stress Report: 'Inflation is out of control'
Clarence Ford interviews Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20.
Eighty20, a consumer strategy, analytics and research company has released its 2022 Q4 Credit Stress Report.
The report delves into income to debt ratios, defaults and the Rate of New Defaults (RND), all in relation to home loans, vehicle asset finance, retail and credit cards.
Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20 weighs in:
- Retail trade grew 7.2% year-on-year from last year
- 200,000 people took on retail credit – in a capitalist economy, this is a good thing
- 800,000 people entered the credit market this quarter – this is the highest it's been in two years
- People's salaries versus expenses are unbalanced, so more people are turning to credit cards, or maxing out their credit cards to make ends meet
- The substantial interest rate increase is catching up with long-term debt, such as home and car loans
- 2021 had the lowest interest rate, which meant that more people were able to buy property
- The government is now raising interest rates as inflation is 'out of control'
It is terrible that home loans, are loans are going into default, but the government has to do something to control inflation, otherwise everyone's going to have incredible challenges feeding their families.Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20
Fulton's advice is to try to get rid of whatever debt you have, by paying it off as quickly as possible.
He also adds that one needs to put their debt into perspective, as there's good debt and bad debt.
Would you rather have credit stress or would you rather have food stress?Andrew Fulton, Director at Eighty20
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Q4 Credit Stress Report: 'Inflation is out of control'
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/money-home-coin-investment-2724245/
