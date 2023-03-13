Castle Lager turns by-products that otherwise would've gone to waste, into bread
John Perlman interviews Alan Browde, CEO and Founder of SA Harvest.
Castle Lager has launched a first of its kind innovation, dubbed “Bread of the Nation”, that will see by-products of its beer brewing process to sustainably produce bread that's high in fibre and a source of protein.
The by-product will be repurposed to produce approximately 30,000 loaves for South African communities.
Castle Lager has teamed up with SA Harvest, an organisation whose mission is to end hunger in South Africa, to distribute the bread.
Browde says that this is a sustainable initiative that will continue to rescue organic food that would've gone to landfills.
He adds that millions of people in South Africa do not have access to affordable nutritious food, and he believes that this will be an initiative that will enable this.
From the bakery, SA Harvest will then distribute the bread to more than 200 of their beneficiaries country-wide.
Browde says that in addition to the other food provided by SA Harvest, he hopes that it will provide a wholesome meals for those in need.
We at SA Harvest feel absolutely privileged and motivated by the fact that Castle Lager chose us to do the distribution, and we're looking forward to making it something that will really last forever.Alan Browde, CEO and Founder - SA Harvest
While this is one solution to the hunger crisis in the country, Browde says that the real solution comes down to systemic changes that lies in the hands of the government.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Castle Lager turns by-products that otherwise would've gone to waste, into bread
More from Local
SA's only driving licence card-printing machine fixed - Transport Department
The department said it would now double card production from 60 thousand to 120 thousand per week following the repairs, and hoped to clear the backlog by of 350,000 driving licence cards by August this year.Read More
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
Criminals target Transnet fuel pipeline, cause R1m damage
Police said the suspects cut a hole in the parastatal's pipeline in Vosman in Emalahleni, causing a fuel leak.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
FS woman worried about friend stuck in Cambodia after job scam
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco ) spokesperson Clayson Monyela took to Twitter earlier this week to issue a warning about unsuspecting South Africans being lured overseas with dodgy promises of work.Read More
Breaking generational trauma: What fatherhood looks like in 2023
On Fathers' Day, Sara-Jayne Makwala King is in conversation with Terence Mentor, Koketso Sachane and Jonathan Hoffenberg on the challenges facing fathers today.Read More
New Encounters doccie looks at Bredasdorp after Anene Booysen's death
Sara-Jayne Makwala King chats to film director Julia Jaki about her documentary Dorpie, which airs at the Encounters South African International Documentary Festival.Read More
DA to submit parliamentary questions on cost of 'shambolic' Russia-Ukraine trip
A South African delegation that was sent over was first detained at the Warsaw Chopin airport for 26 hours because of a dispute over weapons on board their plane. Later the plane was barred from flying over Hungarian airspace so they could get to Russia.Read More
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?
The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.Read More
More from Business
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical'
The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme.Read More
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers.Read More
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended
Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'
Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation.Read More
More from Lifestyle
10 million tonnes of food wasted annually while millions in SA go hungry
A horrifying statistic shows that 20 million people in the country are facing food vulnerability.Read More
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Exploring the beneficial impact of pets on mental health
The emotional support, unconditional love, and companionship offered by pets have been shown to have a remarkable positive impact.Read More
The dignified way of doing CSI campaigns
Are companies using Corporate Social Investment projects to exploit society?Read More
What is EFT tapping and can you really 'tap' your worries away?
The emotional freedom technique (EFT) known as tapping is a mind-body therapy you can easily practise yourself.Read More
Cape Town muso Liam Burger on life lessons and new single 'Sugar Free'
Why 'Sugar Free'? It's not about healthy eating...Read More
Here's how you can become a Cape Wine Master
This is one of the most sought-after qualifications in the South African wine industry.Read More
The Pappa Effect: Why fathers are important
Research shows that children who grow up without a father are more likely to experience emotional disturbances and depression.Read More
[WATCH] Speeding police officer pulled over by another cop
An Orlando police officer is facing charges after being pulled over for speeding by another police officer.Read More