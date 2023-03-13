Streaming issues? Report here
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
'FIFA Congress is a façade', says football reporter Francis Gaitho

13 March 2023 8:05 PM
by Michael Pedro
Gianni Infantino

Incumbent president, Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 March.

Kenyan football reporter, Francis Gaitho has labeled the upcoming FIFA Congress a “façade” and “the scam of the century”.

Incumbent president, Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 March.

The 52-year-old Swiss-Italian became head of football's governing body when he succeeded Sepp Blatter in February 2016, and was re-elected in 2019.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Gaitho says nothing positive would come out of the congress and that football will continue to head in the wrong direction.

Infantino doesn’t deserve another term. He is greedy for power and the members of congress could care less about the direction that football is going and are just going for a free trip and to ratify whatever Infantino puts forward to them. Nobody in football is clean at the moment and no one can steer football in the right direction.

Francis Gaitho - Kenyan Football Journalist.

Gaitho added that the congress is being held in Rwanda because of the country’s media restrictions.

FIFA don’t seem to care about the human rights issues around the World Cup. There is a reason why Rwanda has been chosen to host the congress. It’s a country with tight media control and they can hide from the public and avoid being held to account. Football is not headed in the right direction.

Francis Gaitho - Kenyan Football Journalist.

Watch the full interview with Francis Gaitho below:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'FIFA Congress is a façade', says football reporter Francis Gaitho




