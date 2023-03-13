Absa Group reports strong growth despite the challenging environment
-
Absa Group reported a revenue jump of up 15% to R98.9 billion.
-
The financial services group still reported growth despite the negative economic environment.
-
The Group's headline earnings increased by 14% to R20.26 billion.
We reported strong earnings for 2022 today and we look forward to expanding our role as a driver of growth for Africa. Read more: https://t.co/raQvRwVdSy #AbsaResults2022 pic.twitter.com/ggQsU2zzsq' Absa Group (@Absa) March 13, 2023
Absa on Monday published its financial results for the year ending December 2022, with reported revenue jump of up 15% to R98.9 billion.
Group headline earnings increased by 14% to R20.26 billion from R17.83 billion the previous year.
It also declared a full year dividend of 1300 cents per ordinary share, up 65.6% from 785 cents the year before.
Headline earnings per share increased 13% to 2486 cents
Today was a celebration of all the effort that our colleagues put into the last year. We’ve pulled together a view of the significant highlights from 2022. #AbsaResults2022' Absa Group (@Absa) March 13, 2023
Watch here: https://t.co/hLK7CNEfUZ
We think as a franchise we're well positioned to deal with any sort of macro challenges that come our way, but also still look for opportunities to grow.Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.
Our biggest business is in South Africa, that is 80% of our results.Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.
If you look at the quality of our balance sheet, the resilience in our balance sheet. Capital levels, coverage levels that we've got is well above the pre-covid levels.Arrie Rautenbach, CEO at Absa Group.
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Absa Group reports strong growth despite the challenging environment
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156497575_prince-albert-south-africa-jun-02-2019-absa-bank-sign-on-the-side-of-a-building-.html?term=absa&vti=mopsd5b4r6lpcb0m2r-1-4
More from Business
The benefits of renting during tough economic times
High inflation and rising interest rates are making it difficult for many to own a home.Read More
Young entrepreneurs are flying high with student-centred travel business
With an idea born in their student dorm room, two South African entrepreneurs are making a huge success of their business 'AirStudent'.Read More
If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected
Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.Read More
Sacci urges govt to push investment in SA, outlines steps to build confidence
The Money Show interviews Alan Mukoki, CEO of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.Read More
'The poorly structured NHI Bill is good on paper but it's not practical'
The National Assembly has passed the National Health Insurance Bill, which will see all South Africans covered under one scheme.Read More
Eskom to ease pressure on the grid by controlling your geyser
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says these new meters will allow Eskom to monitor and control the country's geysers.Read More
Unqualified: Karpowership risk assessment firm accreditation suspended
Neither of the two listed staff members of Major Hazard Risk Consultants has any tertiary qualifications.Read More
Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour led to SPIKING INFLATION in Sweden – economist
The Bey-hive frenzy may have tipped the scales on Sweden’s economy.Read More
Denel makes profit for first time in 6 years: 'We are busy repairing the damage'
Denel is working closely with the Special Investigations Unit to recover some of the money lost through civil litigation.Read More