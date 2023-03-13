MTN revises its profit margin in South Africa due to the cost of loadshedding





Africa's biggest mobile telecoms operator, the MTN Group has revised its profit margin target for it's South African business, as it feels the financial impact of loadshedding.

MTN-SA, which is the group's biggest market by revenue, downgraded its profit margin target to 37%-39%, down from 39%-42% for the year ended, 31 December 2022.

Rolling power cuts have forced the telecoms industry to find alternative energy sources such as batteries and diesel generator to power its towers in order to keep customers connected.

MTN, which is available in 19 African countries still reported headline earnings per share growth of 16.9%, despite the issues faced in South Africa.

We do call out South African in particular to have been a very challenging macro backdrop...If you remember in the first half of the year, we had 62 days of loadshedding. The levels of loadshedding were benign compared to what we’re experiencing today. Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group

As a consequence of that [loadshedding] we need to think of our network in South Africa, quite differently, in terms of increasing its resilience. Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group

...getting every site with a battery, and ensuring the battery has sufficient capacity to deal with elevated loadshedding. A four hour battery is not really going to help us anymore. Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group

