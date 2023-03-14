Nehawu strike interdict: failure to comply could lead to dismissal - Phaahla
JOHANNESBURG - Health minister Joe Phaahla has warned members affiliated with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) to return to work on Tuesday morning or face criminal charges and possible dismissal.
The Labour Appeal Court interdicted Nehawu from continuing its strike, which entered its second week.
The minister held a briefing last night where he spoke about the interdict and impact of the industrial action on public services which have compromised some of the country's health facilities.
Healthcare workers went on strike after rejecting a 4.7% wage hike offer, pressing their demand for a 10% increase.
ALSO READ:
- SANDF at some Gauteng hospitals not in retaliation to Nehawu strike - Phaahla
- Nehawu awaiting legal advice on strike interdict
- Despite court interdict, Nehawu promises to continue striking
In its judgment on Monday, the labour appeal court called Nehawu’s strike “deplorable” and that it “illustrated a disregard for the law, and the people of this country entitled to access essential public services”.
Phaahla echoed the court’s ruling: “We urge all the workers in the health sector as defined in the court order to report to their workplaces. We believe that this could have been avoided.”
The minister said that those who fail to comply with the court order and continue to abandon their posts will be charged with misconduct.
“Any employee who fails to comply with this court order will be committing an act of misconduct subject to disciplinary action including possible dismissal. Any person committing any criminal act in pursuit of the strike action will be subjected to criminal proceedings.”
Meanwhile, Nehawu said that its legal team is studying the judgment and will advise on the way forward soon.
This article first appeared on EWN : Nehawu strike interdict: failure to comply could lead to dismissal - Phaahla
More from Local
Russia-Ukraine peace talks: 'It is hugely doubtful this will achieve anything'
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently went on a peace mission to Russia and Ukraine amid the ongoing war.Read More
Toxicology backlog continues to pile up in SA forensic laboratories
Responding to a parliamentary question in February Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, revealed there are close to 36,000 outstanding toxicology reports at the country’s three forensic labs in Cape Town, Durban, and Pretoria.Read More
What is needed to transform South Africa's agricultural sector?
The agricultural sector plays an important role in South Africa’s economy and providing food security.Read More
[LISTEN] AGOA explainer: How important is this to South Africa?
South Africa’s place in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) could be under threat due to our relationship with Russia.Read More
Eskom aiming to convert two power stations to use natural gas rather than diesel
Eskom has put out a request for a proposal to supply Mossel Bay's Gourikwa and Atlantis' Ankerlig power stations with natural gas instead of diesel.Read More
National campaign calls on government to close food gap with over 300 billboards
David Harrison, CEO of DG Murray Trust calls on retailers, manufacturers and government to cut costs of staple food items by at least 30%.Read More
Pest controllers aiming to restore dignity to rat-infested Alexandra
At least 36 young people from Alexandra have been trained and hired by the City of Johannesburg to deal with the rat issue in the township. The Integrated Rodent Control Project has taken over 5,000 rats out of the north Johannesburg township.Read More
Three years after assault, pro-cyclist Nic Dlamini still awaits justice
In December 2019, five SANParks rangers broke Dlamini's arm after an altercation.Read More
'We'd prefer not to strike but this has become a deep issue': NUMSA spokesperson
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) is deadlocked with the Gautrain management over wage negotiations.Read More