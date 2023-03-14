Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in 35 years
Vinyl records outsold CDs in the US in 2022 for the first time in 35 years.
According to the Record Industry Association of America, 41 million vinyl records were sold last year, while only 33 million CDs were sold.
Vinyl record sales have consistently increased over the last 16 years and now account- for 71% of all physical music format revenue.
Why is vinyl making a comeback?
According to Yamaha, there are five reasons for the spike in sales:
1) Tangibles
While streaming services offer infinite access, a sense of ownership is lost.
Vinyl records are physical items that you can collect, hold in your hands, purchase in person and have endless discussions about.
2) ‘The ‘cool factor’
Nearly half of vinyl record buyers are younger than 25, according to MusicWatch.
3) Vinyl collectors
Serious record collectors have driven the rebirth of the music medium.
There is just something so thrilling about finding a rare LP in a random cardboard box at the back of a tiny record store.
4) Listening experience
Having a nice set of speakers, a turntable and a stereo receiver creates an intimate, traditional experience for vinyl record lovers to sit down and be fully immersed in the music.
5) Sound quality
Many believe that the old-school analogue audio provided by vinyl records sounds superior to digital audio.
This article first appeared on 947 : Vinyl records outsell CDs for the first time in 35 years
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_44512867_glamorous-modern-dj-girl-posing-with-vinyl-record-disco-party-bright-fashion-.html?term=vinyl%2Bsexy&vti=nan3thczdatknk8749-1-2
