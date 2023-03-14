[WATCH] YouTube’s biggest creator, Mr Beast, donates 20 000 shoes to SA kids
YouTube’s biggest creator, Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as Mr Beast, partnered with Bare No More to gift 20 000 kids with school shoes.
Bare No More is a non-profit based in Johannesburg that makes footwear from innovative materials.
The YouTuber flew to Cape Town with the shoes and handed them out to learners in need.
Famously known for his elaborate stunts and insane giveaways, Donaldson shared the donation process on his philanthropic YouTube channel, Beast Philanthropy.
It has garnered almost five million views.
“Genuinely my favourite Beast Philanthropy video yet,” he said on social media.
This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] YouTube’s biggest creator, Mr Beast, donates 20 000 shoes to SA kids
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_12449664_thai-girl-wears-a-black-leather-shoes-as-a-school-uniform-.html?vti=nunfnuwej8zc3kfz90-1-26
More from Local
DA 'spoiled' votes led to ATM councillor's election as City of Tshwane speaker
ATM Councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana beat ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi to be the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council.Read More
[WATCH] Woman dumfounds TikTok by 'confessing' she spent R400 000 on wedding
A video of a married woman sharing how much her lavish wedding cost is going viral.Read More
[LISTEN] Are the police really serving South Africa? Or are they 'captured'?
"The question is, if we talk about the South African Police Service, whose interests are they serving?" asks Prof Theodore Petrus.Read More
Vendors are overcharging for prepaid electricity. It's a crime! What to do...
"It's definitely a crime. They should not be charging any extra rands or cents," says Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana.Read More
Health ombud recommends Rahima Moosa CEO be removed, declares hospital unsafe
Complaints have been laid against Dr Nozuko Mkabayi for being absent from the facility for most of her tenure, amid an investigation launched after reports were received of pregnant women sleeping on the floor.Read More
‘It’s so difficult for public servants to survive' - Sapu spokesperson
The South African Policing Union have indicated they have given notice to strike, as the Nehawu strike enters its second week.Read More
NSFAS 'millionaire' Sibongile Mani elected WSU convocation committee treasurer
Mani took to social media to announce her candidacy for the treasurer position on the Walter Sisulu convocation committee, which raises funds for the institution and the foundation.Read More
ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new speaker of Tshwane council
Ndzwanana beat out ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi, recieving 105 votes, while Morodi received 37.Read More
Nehawu strike interdict: failure to comply could lead to dismissal - Phaahla
The health minister also noted that anybody committing any criminal act would be charged.Read More