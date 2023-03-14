[WATCH] YouTube’s biggest creator, Mr Beast, donates 20 000 shoes to SA kids

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DA 'spoiled' votes led to ATM councillor's election as City of Tshwane speaker ATM Councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana beat ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi to be the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council. 14 March 2023 1:28 PM
[WATCH] Woman dumfounds TikTok by 'confessing' she spent R400 000 on wedding A video of a married woman sharing how much her lavish wedding cost is going viral. 14 March 2023 1:03 PM
[LISTEN] Are the police really serving South Africa? Or are they 'captured'? "The question is, if we talk about the South African Police Service, whose interests are they serving?" asks Prof Theodore Petrus. 14 March 2023 12:33 PM
View all Local
Bongani Baloyi after ActionSA split: 'I am still a political animal' The former Midvaal Mayor has left ActionSA as a result of "irreconcilable differences". 14 March 2023 8:45 AM
The Midday Report Express: Courts interdict Nehawu strike All the news you need to know. 13 March 2023 1:53 PM
Phala Phala: 'We are no closer to understanding the truth' - John Steenhuisen The acting Public Protector cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing with regard to the Phala Phala scandal. 13 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Politics
Vendors are overcharging for prepaid electricity. It's a crime! What to do... "It's definitely a crime. They should not be charging any extra rands or cents," says Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana. 14 March 2023 12:19 PM
Make instant payments with PayShap, SA's new real-time digital payments service Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Mpho Sadike, head of real-time payments at BankServ Africa. 13 March 2023 10:54 PM
MTN revises its profit margin in South Africa due to the cost of loadshedding Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group. 13 March 2023 9:56 PM
View all Business
SA jazz singer Gloria Bosman passes away at age 50 Jazz singer and songwriter Gloria Bosman has died at the age of 50 after a short illness. 14 March 2023 3:58 PM
Ease your stress and anxiety with meditation – its free too! Just a few minutes of meditation can ease your stress and anxiety – yoga trainer. 14 March 2023 3:01 PM
Best (and worst) days to hit the gym Wondering which day is best for the gym? Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her insights on the busiest and quietest gym days. 14 March 2023 12:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
'FIFA Congress is a façade', says football reporter Francis Gaitho Incumbent president, Gianni Infantino will stand unopposed to be re-elected at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda on 16 Marc... 13 March 2023 8:05 PM
'2023 is the year for women in sport' - Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana coach Banyana Banyana will be going to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July after securing qualification by w... 10 March 2023 8:11 PM
'Transformation in 2023 must not be negotiable' - Zizi Kodwa, minister of sport Minister of sport, Zizi Kodwa joined Robert Marawa in studio to discuss his new role and how he plans to address issues such as tr... 9 March 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian Jack Devnarain recently won Best Male Villiain at Royalty Soapie Awards. 13 March 2023 12:59 PM
Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time From Avatar: The Way of Water to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the winners at the 95th edition of the Oscars didn't disappoint. 13 March 2023 8:50 AM
SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27 SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg. 12 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Entertainment
Japanese man (87) granted retrial nearly six decades after committing the crimes Tokyo’s high court has ordered a retrial for an 87-year-old former boxer who has been on death row for more than five decades. 14 March 2023 4:24 PM
[WATCH] It's o-fish-ial! 3 people arrested for 'sushi terrorism' "Boy, do the Japanese take their sushi very, very seriously!" quips international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 10 March 2023 1:46 PM
Georgian protestors force their government to scrap enactment of 'Russian law' After two nights of protests from the people of Georgia, the ruling party dropped their proposed ‘foreign agents bill.’ 10 March 2023 11:57 AM
View all World
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor. 14 March 2023 2:23 PM
93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations. 24 February 2023 12:02 PM
Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso. 21 February 2023 10:23 AM
View all Africa
Student protests: 'Young people in terrible bind to secure liveable future' Some students protesting at higher learning institutions across the country have been suspended and arrested. 13 March 2023 10:05 AM
'We need tech savvy, fit and mature young people in SAPS' - policing expert President Cyril Ramaphosa has recruited 10 000 new law enforcement officers, will this be enough to fight crime? 10 March 2023 9:52 AM
The 'Uber Eats gogo' is starting to annoy Mzansi (although the ads seem to work) The sentiment on social media indicates that people are getting tired of seeing the "Uber Eats gogo" on various channels so often. 9 March 2023 8:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH] YouTube’s biggest creator, Mr Beast, donates 20 000 shoes to SA kids

14 March 2023 11:46 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
YouTube
Non profit organisations
school shoes

Mr Beast partnered with a local non-profit to donate 20 000 pairs of school shoes to learners in Cape Town.

YouTube’s biggest creator, Jimmy Donaldson, famously known as Mr Beast, partnered with Bare No More to gift 20 000 kids with school shoes.

Bare No More is a non-profit based in Johannesburg that makes footwear from innovative materials.

The YouTuber flew to Cape Town with the shoes and handed them out to learners in need.

Famously known for his elaborate stunts and insane giveaways, Donaldson shared the donation process on his philanthropic YouTube channel, Beast Philanthropy.

It has garnered almost five million views.

“Genuinely my favourite Beast Philanthropy video yet,” he said on social media.


This article first appeared on 947 : [WATCH] YouTube’s biggest creator, Mr Beast, donates 20 000 shoes to SA kids




14 March 2023 11:46 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
YouTube
Non profit organisations
school shoes

More from Local

Mncedi Ndzwanana. Picture: @EWNreporter/Twitter

DA 'spoiled' votes led to ATM councillor's election as City of Tshwane speaker

14 March 2023 1:28 PM

ATM Councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana beat ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi to be the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

File image via 123rf.com

[WATCH] Woman dumfounds TikTok by 'confessing' she spent R400 000 on wedding

14 March 2023 1:03 PM

A video of a married woman sharing how much her lavish wedding cost is going viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Twitter / @SAPoliceService

[LISTEN] Are the police really serving South Africa? Or are they 'captured'?

14 March 2023 12:33 PM

"The question is, if we talk about the South African Police Service, whose interests are they serving?" asks Prof Theodore Petrus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

Vendors are overcharging for prepaid electricity. It's a crime! What to do...

14 March 2023 12:19 PM

"It's definitely a crime. They should not be charging any extra rands or cents," says Eskom spokesperson Zama Mpondwana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital. Picture: Facebook

Health ombud recommends Rahima Moosa CEO be removed, declares hospital unsafe

14 March 2023 11:58 AM

Complaints have been laid against Dr Nozuko Mkabayi for being absent from the facility for most of her tenure, amid an investigation launched after reports were received of pregnant women sleeping on the floor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Workers affiliated with Nehawu at Helen Joseph Hospital said they would continue demonstrating until its disputes with government were resolved. Picture: Twitter/@Malinga_Nko

‘It’s so difficult for public servants to survive' - Sapu spokesperson

14 March 2023 11:29 AM

The South African Policing Union have indicated they have given notice to strike, as the Nehawu strike enters its second week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sibongile Mani, the new treasurer of Walter Sisulu University's Convocation Committee. Picture: Facebook

NSFAS 'millionaire' Sibongile Mani elected WSU convocation committee treasurer

14 March 2023 10:54 AM

Mani took to social media to announce her candidacy for the treasurer position on the Walter Sisulu convocation committee, which raises funds for the institution and the foundation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mncedi Ndzwanana. Picture: @EWNreporter/Twitter

ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new speaker of Tshwane council

14 March 2023 6:50 AM

Ndzwanana beat out ActionSA’s Kholofelo Morodi, recieving 105 votes, while Morodi received 37.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health Minister Joe Phaahla at a briefing on 28 April 2022 Picture: GCIS.

Nehawu strike interdict: failure to comply could lead to dismissal - Phaahla

14 March 2023 6:38 AM

The health minister also noted that anybody committing any criminal act would be charged.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bread. Picture: Pixabay.

Castle Lager turns by-products that otherwise would've gone to waste, into bread

13 March 2023 5:03 PM

The by-product will be repurposed to produce approximately 30,000 loaves for South African communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA jazz singer Gloria Bosman passes away at age 50

Lifestyle

ATM councillor Mncedi Ndzwanana elected new speaker of Tshwane council

Local

Bongani Baloyi after ActionSA split: 'I am still a political animal'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Health Dept monitoring resumption of services in wake of Nehawu strike

14 March 2023 6:46 PM

Improved generating capacity sees Eskom lower power cuts to stage 3

14 March 2023 6:26 PM

About 25 rapes a day reported at Gauteng police stations in Q3 - crime stats

14 March 2023 6:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA