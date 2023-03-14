Health ombud recommends Rahima Moosa CEO be removed, declares hospital unsafe





JOHANNESBURG - Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba has recommended that Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital CEO Dr Nozuko Mkabayi be removed from her position and a disciplinary process be instituted against her.

Complaints have been laid against Mkabayi for being absent from the ailing facility for most of her tenure.

The ombud launched an investigation into the facility over a year ago, after reports of pregnant women sleeping on the floor.

The ombud declared the facility unsafe.

Last year, a video that went viral of mothers-to-be sleeping on the hospital’s floor was shared by Patriotic Alliance MMC of Health and Social Development Ashley Sauls.

During a visit by then-Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi, the department said the hospital served high numbers of pregnant women, but even after repurposing 16 beds to bring the total number of antenatal beds to 56, it wasn't enough.

With a policy to not turn back anyone, the hospital said at the time that some women were accommodated on chairs for no more than two days when the hospital operated at full capacity.

Mkabayi said the facility dealt with complex cases that needed to be referred from clinics, but added this didn't always happen.

"We've got a huge number of patients, in particular that come outside the borders, and they have not gone to the clinic so there is nothing planned. They rock up at the hospital some come straight from Park Station".

A doctor at the hospital, Tim de Maayer, was suspended last year after speaking out on the dire state of the facility.

He was later reinstated, but it is understood he has been suspended again and a disciplinary process instituted against him.

It then emerged that Mkabayi had been working from home since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the video was shared, the health ombudsman was asked to investigate Mkabayi.

