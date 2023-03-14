



Tshwane is the focus of The Midday Report once again after the election of the Speaker was bungled by the DA. Mncedi Ndzwanana, an African Transformation Movement (ATM) councillor, was elected as the new speaker of the Tshwane Council seemingly because the DA councillors all marked their ballots with numbers, instead of the customary "X".

These were then considered spoiled ballots, which resulted in Ndzwanana assuming the Speaker position. Now the DA is seeking legal recourse as it disputes this position, saying its member's vote should be counted.

Mandy Wiener spoke with Ndzwanana and asked if he believes that he was properly elected to the post

Yes, I believe that I was elected accordingly. The elections were free and fair. Mncedi Ndzwanana, Speaker - Tshwane Council

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The Democratic Alliance unveils legal steps to stop the EFF’s national shutdown on 20 March.

Bongani Baloyi leaves Action SA, unhappy about being removed as party National chairperson.

Scroll up for full audio.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report: DA seeks legal options after bungled Speaker election