Japanese man (87) granted retrial nearly six decades after committing the crimes
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, about this and other trending stories from around the world (skip to 4:10).
On Monday, about 55 years later, judges in Tokyo have agreed to a retrial and to free Iwao Hakamada in the interim.
Hakamada, 87, was convicted of four murders in 1968.
He was convicted for the murders of his boss, his boss' wife and their two children.
The former boxer initially admitted to all charges, but changed his plea during the two-year trial, says Gilchrist.
A pair of blood-spattered, black trousers and his confession were the evidence against Hakamada, however, in 2004, a DNA test revealed that the blood on the clothing matched neither Hakamada nor the victims’ blood type.
Kiyomi Tsunagoe, a lawyer on his defence team told CNN that Hakamada couldn't possibly be identified as the culprit, given the unreliability of the evidence that was presented to finalise his death penalty.
Gilchrist adds that Hakamada is believed to be the longest-serving death row inmate.
Tsunagoe has said that prosecutors will decide by next Monday (20 March 2023) whether they will lodge an appeal against the retrial to the Supreme Court.
If an appeal is not filed, the retrial will be held at the Shizuoka District Court, where Hakamada was initially tried, says Tsunagoe.
Hakamada is in a wheelchair these days. He's hardly a threat to society.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
If innocent after 55 years, wow, and if guilty, wow too.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Japanese man (87) granted retrial nearly six decades after committing the crimes
Source : Image by VBlock from Pixabay
