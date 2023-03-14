DA 'spoiled' votes led to ATM councillor's election as City of Tshwane speaker





The African Transformation Movement's (ATM) Mncedi Ndzwanana is the new speaker of the City of Tshwane council, having been backed by the African National Congress-led coalition.

Ndzwanana received 105 votes, his opposition received 37 votes and 69 votes were spoiled.

The 69 spoiled votes are from the 69 DA members in coalition with ActionSA.

It appears the DA members had numbered their votes in the secret ballot, and the IEC declared those votes spoiled.

If this is true, then what was the DA thinking? Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

FILE: Tshwane council Speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana. Picture: @EWNreporter/Twitter

Mncedi Ndzwanana (ATM), newly elected Speaker of Tshwane council, says all he wants to do is deliver services to the people of Tshwane.



Ndzwanana says it is the DA’s fault their votes were discarded and that is not his concern whether they challenge the results or not. TCG pic.twitter.com/YbBRo7noVQ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 13, 2023

