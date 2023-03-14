Will US Fed still raise rates amid bank collapse fallout and lower inflation?





Bruce Whitfield interviews Professor Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital.

The failure of America's Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last week has complicated the US Fed's decision about interest rates looming next week, even as the country's inflation level dips.

- While it's now predicted that the Fed will hike rates by less than expected or not at all, inflation could still rear its head again by mid-year warns Genera Capital's Professor Adrian Saville.

Amid the fallout of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse last week, analysts have changed their outlook for the upcoming interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve next week.

It's the largest US bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

The Fed had been expected to implement at least another 25 basis point increase, but now it's believed the current cycle of interest rate hikes will come to an end sooner than predicted.

At the same time US inflation has come in lower than expected at 6%, and ratings agency Moody's put six American banks on a watch for a downgrade.

The rand strengthened against the dollar as US inflation eased

What Silicon Valley Bank might have done is the Fed's work for the rest of the year, quips Prof. Saville.

The reaction in financial conditions or circumstances has tightened to such an extent that you might have effectively done the equivalent of what has been priced into the market in what the market thought the Fed was going to do. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

There are lots of ifs and buts, but the market imagined that there were a set of rates increases that were going to present themselves over the course of 2023, and instead the reaction in markets in the wake of the fallout of SVB perhaps replaces those rate increases. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

This means we could now stop talking about rate increases, which a week ago was unimaginable says Saville.

Another US hike would put further pressure on our own Reserve Bank to follow suit.

There are a few moving pieces to take into account, Saville points out.

Leaving aside SVB, he says, inflation in the US is still running high at 6% which would say (all else equal) that the US Fed has to continue its rate hikes.

It is the case that whilst just a week ago people were expecting a Fed hike by as much as half a percent in the middle of next week, that number has been moderated and now the bet looks like perhaps a quarter of a percent hike or even nothing. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

That would work in favour of the rand, but I'll use that infamous economic saying 'all else equal' again... and all else isn't equal because one of the reasons the Fed now won't hike is because of the incredible risk and anxiety in the system, which has caused the tightening in financial circumstances. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

That type of anxiety and concern is bad for markets, it's bad for banks and it is not good for emerging market currencies. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Prof. Saville explains that while the Fed not hiking rates would have been good for the rand broadly speaking, the fact that this being caused by a stressed banking system is bad for the currency.

"The risks in the US banking system are very much on the table still."

This could well result in inflation rearing its head again in the second half of the year, he concludes.

