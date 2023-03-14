SA jazz singer Gloria Bosman passes away at age 50
JOHANNESBURG - South African jazz singer Gloria Bosman has died at the age of 50.
A close family friend confirmed the passing of the renowned artist on Tuesday afternoon.
The Soweto-born singing sensation was known for her ever-growing list of honours, including two South African Music Awards and more than 11 nominations.
She has also shared the stage with several musical greats, including Hugh Masekela, Sibongile Khumalo and Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse.
So Sad , gutted , Rest In Peace my dear friend #gloriabosman , thank you for sharing the stage and sharing your gift with us all , am shattered - Love and respect Sipho and the hotband @SIPHIWEGKUBHEKA @thamiMgcina @Tabiasongbird #RIP Gloria Bosman 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/BMRGrqOVFW' Hotstix (@siphohotstix) March 14, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : SA jazz singer Gloria Bosman passes away at age 50
