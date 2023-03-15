[LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA

Streaming issues? Report here
The power of mob psychology Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality. 19 March 2023 12:54 PM
All you need to know about tax-free savings Jane Dutton speaks to Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on some tips about tax-free savings accounts. 19 March 2023 9:57 AM
'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy Social justice expert Bongi Ndondo from Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa speaks about the c... 19 March 2023 9:16 AM
[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 17 March 2023 5:46 PM
Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party. 17 March 2023 3:19 PM
[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas' EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March. 17 March 2023 3:10 PM
Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from? Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy. 16 March 2023 11:41 PM
'Business seeing AI as way to do more with fewer humans is the lazy approach' What does the acceleration of tech innovation mean for businesses and how can they use AI tools without sacrificing human employee... 16 March 2023 11:00 PM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
Don't get taken for a ride when servicing your vehicle Recent social media posts have seen people complaining about the state of their cars after it was booked in for repair work. 19 March 2023 1:21 PM
How to have a critical conversation Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Karolyne Williams, the Head of Strategic Innovation at the South African College of Applied Psycholo... 19 March 2023 11:15 AM
Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks If you're not getting at least 7 hours of quality sleep a night your chances of developing anything from depression to heart disea... 18 March 2023 7:04 PM
Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar! Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments. 17 March 2023 9:26 AM
Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours. 17 March 2023 7:45 AM
Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week. 16 March 2023 7:58 PM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian Jack Devnarain recently won Best Male Villiain at Royalty Soapie Awards. 13 March 2023 12:59 PM
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week to discuss 'strategic cooperation' Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, his first trip to Moscow in nearly four years. 17 March 2023 11:16 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
North Korea launches 'monster missile' that can reach mainland USA Kim Jong Un and his daughter oversaw the recent test-firing of the country's most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile. 17 March 2023 8:03 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor. 14 March 2023 2:23 PM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insur... 15 March 2023 9:28 PM
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home' Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying... 14 March 2023 10:12 PM
[LISTEN] 'Government, wake up! Our economy is on its knees!': Business Unity SA

15 March 2023 7:25 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
Business Unity South Africa
Bonang Mohale
John Perlman

The confidence of South African businesses is the lowest it's been since World War Two, says Bonang Mohale from Business Unity SA.

John Perlman interviews Bonang Mohale, President of Business Unity South Africa and Chancellor of the University of the Free State.

South Africa risks becoming a "failed nation-state", unless the government resolves the challenges facing our companies and, therefore, our economy, MTN CEO Ralph Mupita recently said.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 6th ANC National Policy Conference. Photo: Abigail Javier/ Eyewitness News
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 6th ANC National Policy Conference. Photo: Abigail Javier/ Eyewitness News

Are businesses sharpening their criticism of the government as a way to influence President Cyril Ramaphosa to be more decisive?

Mohale weighs in:

  • Mupita's statement captures the mood at a time in which businesses' confidence is at its lowest since World War Two
  • There have been talks about loadshedding being resolved in six to 12 months. This seems unrealistic, considering we've had loadshedding for 16 years
  • Businesses are on their knees as a result of loadshedding and government corruption
  • For companies to get to the point where they're publicly expressing their views and opinions on the government, is a sign of them having reached the "end of their tether"
  • Aside from loadshedding, companies are still recovering from the lockdown

It seems like our policymakers have no full appreciation of the fact that the economy is absolutely on its knees.

Bonang Mohale, President of Business Unity South Africa and Chancellor of the University of the Free State

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




