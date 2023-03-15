Tribalism and health: Why pork it is forbidden by several religions





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Dr Lerato Mokoena of the Department of Religion Studies, Old Testament and Hebrew Scriptures at the University of Pretoria.

The origins of religious dietary laws lay in issues of ecology and health, says Mokeona.

They also serve as a visible identifier of those that adhere to the faith.

If you look at the issues of health, a pig generally eats everything and is seen as an animal that’s not clean... Dr Lerato Mokeona, Lecturer at the Department of Religion Studies, Old Testament and Hebrew Scriptures – University of Pretoria

The Quran allows the consumption of pork out of necessity, says Mokeoena.

It’s not only because it’s an unhealthy animal, but the idea was that it was an identifying marker for those that belonged to a certain faith and religion. Dr Lerato Mokeona, Lecturer at the Department of Religion Studies, Old Testament and Hebrew Scriptures – University of Pretoria

Tribalism, therefore, plays a key part in the prohibition of eating pork.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.