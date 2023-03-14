Streaming issues? Report here
Why the PSL banned Lucas Moripe stadium in Atteridgeville from hosting matches

14 March 2023 8:17 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Premier Soccer League
Atteridgeville
Lucas Moripe Stadium
Ronnie Schloss

Robert Marawa interviews PSL COO, Ronnie Schloss.

COO of the Premier Soccer League, Professor Ronnie Schloss says the safety and security of spectators and matchday personnel is the main priority for the league.

The PSL banned the Lucas Moripe stadium in Atteridgeville from hosting matches because it does not meet the required safety standards.

The decision means that Supersport United will have to find a different venue to host their remaining 3 home matches this season.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, Schloss says there are a number of issues at the ground that have not been addressed, forcing the league to take this decision.

Professor Ronnie Schloss, COO of the PSL at the launch of the 2010 Telkom Charity Cup. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
Professor Ronnie Schloss, COO of the PSL at the launch of the 2010 Telkom Charity Cup. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

We were promised that certain things were going to be fixed and that hasn't happened. Structural integrity of the grandstand is not there and there are certain problems in the south east corner where the stairs have collapsed, the whole front of the commentary box area moves. The municipality hasn’t come to the party and we as the PSL carry a 1.5 billion rand liability. I wasn’t prepared to put my name on a certificate when the stadium is not up to code.

Professor Ronnie Schloss - COO of the Premier Soccer League.

Schloss added that it is now Supersport’s responsibility to secure a new stadium.

They will have to negotiate with other stadiums to be able to play their remaining home games. We are meant to be a professional organisation and if the local authorities are not holding up their end of the bargain, then we have no choice.

Professor Ronnie Schloss - COO of the Premier Soccer League.

Watch below for the full interview with PSL COO Professor Ronnie Schloss:


This article first appeared on 947 : Why the PSL banned Lucas Moripe stadium in Atteridgeville from hosting matches




