Türkiye hit by devastating floods just weeks after deadly earthquakes





Lester Kiewit interviews International Correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Floods have hit Türkiye only five weeks after being devasted by earthquakes

At least 14 people have died, with many others missing, after flooding in southeast Türkiye.

The floods have been caused by torrential rain, particularly in the hills and mountains, which swept through the cities of Sanliurfa and Adiyaman.

We are talking about a torrent of water through the streets, and cars getting pushed over. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

After the earthquakes earlier in the year, many people were left sleeping in containers or caravans, and these people are now again bearing the brunt.

I seem to remember something not dissimilar in Haiti after an earthquake there that killed a lot of people… they got some terrible storms that killed even more people. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Tens of thousands of people were killed and many more displaced after the massive earthquakes in Türkiye in February.

