Mzansi reacts to R1.2m 'potato chip heist' in Gauteng – so close yet so far





Needless to say, no one loves chips as much as the man who found with R1.2 million worth of stolen Simba chips in Ekurhuleni.

The chips were in a truck that was recently hijacked and traced by metro police to an area near Benoni.

Police discovered boxes of chips, but the perpertrator couldn’t come up with an explanation.

In true Mzansi fashion, social media found the funny side of the 'chip heist'.

This is why big retailers don't have the salt and vinegar chips but bo my friends do 🤕 ' Malome Prince (@PrinceMalose) March 16, 2023

Eish. Self Simba chips word nie ontsien nie ' Imago Dei (@JohanDavids) March 16, 2023

The Facebook comments on the original post did not disappoint.

Jan Wilkens: “I did not know packets of air can cost R1.2m.”

Rebecca Robyn: “My kinda heist, chips and maybe a Cadbury truck… I’d probably go to jail for that.”

Duncan Tlou: “The man was just trying to secure the bag.”

Emmanuel Maravenyika: “When the chips are down, call SAPS.”

