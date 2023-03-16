Streaming issues? Report here
Mzansi reacts to R1.2m 'potato chip heist' in Gauteng – so close yet so far

16 March 2023 12:34 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Arrests
Gauteng hijacking
Simba
chips
simba chips

‘When the chips are down’ – People were in stitches after cops recovered R1.2 million worth of stolen Simba chips in Gauteng.

Needless to say, no one loves chips as much as the man who found with R1.2 million worth of stolen Simba chips in Ekurhuleni.

The chips were in a truck that was recently hijacked and traced by metro police to an area near Benoni.

Police discovered boxes of chips, but the perpertrator couldn’t come up with an explanation.

In true Mzansi fashion, social media found the funny side of the 'chip heist'.

The Facebook comments on the original post did not disappoint.

Jan Wilkens: “I did not know packets of air can cost R1.2m.”

Rebecca Robyn: “My kinda heist, chips and maybe a Cadbury truck… I’d probably go to jail for that.”

Duncan Tlou: “The man was just trying to secure the bag.”

Emmanuel Maravenyika: “When the chips are down, call SAPS.”


This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi reacts to R1.2m 'potato chip heist' in Gauteng – so close yet so far




More from Local

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

20 March 2023 8:08 AM

South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCREENGRAB: Police Minister Bheki Cele meeting with the KZN taxi industry in the south coast on Thursday, 14 July 2022. Picture: Lirandzu Themba/Twitter

National shutdown: 57 people arrested, confirms Bheki Cele

20 March 2023 7:43 AM

Cele said Malema vowed that the planned shutdown would be peaceful, but a few incidents of violence have already been reported to the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF national shutdown: What you need to know about what’s happening around SA

20 March 2023 7:29 AM

On Monday, the EFF were expected to take the streets for their national shutdown, protesting the energy crisis and demanding that Ramaphosa step down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.

The power of mob psychology

19 March 2023 12:54 PM

Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA) can help you grow your wealth, especially over longer terms. © may1985/123rf.com

All you need to know about tax-free savings

19 March 2023 9:57 AM

Jane Dutton speaks to Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on some tips about tax-free savings accounts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyclone Freddy has caused widescale devastation and destruction in Malawi and Mozambique Photo: @antonioguterres / Twitter

'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy

19 March 2023 9:16 AM

Social justice expert Bongi Ndondo from Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa speaks about the country's readiness for Cyclone Freddy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa on 18 March 2023 led an engagement with civil society in Johannesburg. Picture: Twitter/@MYANC

Eskom's increased generation capacity a fruit of energy action plan: Ramaphosa

18 March 2023 5:13 PM

Addressing various civil society organisations in Johannesburg on Saturday, Ramaphosa reiterated that solving the energy crisis remained top of government's agenda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Maths teacher Ashley Dudley tutors two students in the finer points of mathematics. Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News

Maths & science crisis: Almost 60% of department heads not suitably qualified

18 March 2023 4:55 PM

A recent study has found that only 43.3% of maths and science heads of departments in secondary schools in South Africa are equipped to offer appropriate support to teachers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Arnot Power Station in Mpumalanga. Picture: Supplied.

Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R14.7m fraud

18 March 2023 3:16 PM

Eskom said an internal investigation found that the suspect had facilitated the R14.7 million payment without authorisation while employed by the power utility in 2014.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

City of Tshwane council meeting to elect a new mayor for the metro on 17 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/Thabiso Goba

Tshwane still without a mayor after council meeting collapses

18 March 2023 8:55 AM

The DA-led multiparty coalition walked out mid-meeting over the speaker's refusal to remove two ActionSA councillors who had their memberships terminated by their party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

