Mzansi reacts to R1.2m 'potato chip heist' in Gauteng – so close yet so far
Needless to say, no one loves chips as much as the man who found with R1.2 million worth of stolen Simba chips in Ekurhuleni.
The chips were in a truck that was recently hijacked and traced by metro police to an area near Benoni.
Police discovered boxes of chips, but the perpertrator couldn’t come up with an explanation.
In true Mzansi fashion, social media found the funny side of the 'chip heist'.
This is why big retailers don't have the salt and vinegar chips but bo my friends do 🤕' Malome Prince (@PrinceMalose) March 16, 2023
Eish. Self Simba chips word nie ontsien nie' Imago Dei (@JohanDavids) March 16, 2023
The Facebook comments on the original post did not disappoint.
Jan Wilkens: “I did not know packets of air can cost R1.2m.”
Rebecca Robyn: “My kinda heist, chips and maybe a Cadbury truck… I’d probably go to jail for that.”
Duncan Tlou: “The man was just trying to secure the bag.”
Emmanuel Maravenyika: “When the chips are down, call SAPS.”
This article first appeared on 947 : Mzansi reacts to R1.2m 'potato chip heist' in Gauteng – so close yet so far
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Local
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear
South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
National shutdown: 57 people arrested, confirms Bheki Cele
Cele said Malema vowed that the planned shutdown would be peaceful, but a few incidents of violence have already been reported to the police.Read More
EFF national shutdown: What you need to know about what’s happening around SA
On Monday, the EFF were expected to take the streets for their national shutdown, protesting the energy crisis and demanding that Ramaphosa step down.Read More
The power of mob psychology
Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.Read More
All you need to know about tax-free savings
Jane Dutton speaks to Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on some tips about tax-free savings accounts.Read More
'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy
Social justice expert Bongi Ndondo from Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa speaks about the country's readiness for Cyclone FreddyRead More
Eskom's increased generation capacity a fruit of energy action plan: Ramaphosa
Addressing various civil society organisations in Johannesburg on Saturday, Ramaphosa reiterated that solving the energy crisis remained top of government's agenda.Read More
Maths & science crisis: Almost 60% of department heads not suitably qualified
A recent study has found that only 43.3% of maths and science heads of departments in secondary schools in South Africa are equipped to offer appropriate support to teachers.Read More
Eskom contractor arrested in connection with R14.7m fraud
Eskom said an internal investigation found that the suspect had facilitated the R14.7 million payment without authorisation while employed by the power utility in 2014.Read More