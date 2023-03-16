The Midday Report Express: '20th March will be a normal business day' - Cele





The national shutdown planned by for the 20 March by the EFF led the way on The Midday Report today. Various government, political parties and civil society organisations have all publicly stated there opposition to the shutdown.

There is seemingly little appetite for the shutdown, with police minister, Bheki Cele, insistent that Monday will be a normal day. Even taxi associations have given assurances that they intend to work normally on the day.

To get a sense of the national attitude towards the shutdown, Mandy spoke with Shan Balton, a member of the Defend our Democracy organisation.

A shutdown in which the people who are being asked to stay off the roads, to keep their children away from schools, to close their businesses, essentially to stay at home without them consenting to it, without being party to the process of decision-making and without them being being in agreement with the objectives or the tactics that are being used? We think that this is the wrong way to to address what are essentially big problems in the country. Shan Balton, Defend our Democracy

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The offices of City of Cape Town Mayco member, Malusi Booi, were raided by police this morning. It is alleged this is in connection with tender irregularities.

Suspended Public Protector, Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane continues testifying.

Update on the water crisis in the Gqeberha area as Day Zero looms

