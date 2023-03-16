[WATCH] Study finds that great apes are deliberately spinning to become dizzy
John Maytham interviews Dr Adriano Lameira, assistant professor in the Psychology Department at the University of Warwick.
- Great apes are deliberately spinning to seek the sensation of dizziness
- They found the spinning behaviour across all species of great apes
- Locations where they observed the behaviour were in zoos, the few cases in the wild included gorillas
Lameira's research involves the study of primate behaviour in captivity and in the wild, with a particular interest in pushing forward our understanding of language, music and dance evolution.
Academics studied videos of gorillas, chimpanzees and orangutans spinning themselves round and round to reach their conclusion.
The act of spinning hacks our sense of coordination and spatial awareness, says Lameira.
Similarly to humans taking substances associated with altering our experience at trance festivals for example, the spinning could possibly have the same effect on the animals.
He adds that it's not just about having fun, but in a climate where mental health is a top priority, dancing is a way to work through some of the issues, which are natural behaviours in human culture and history.
As most of the animals were kept in captivity in zoos, Lameira told BBC that there could be a link to mental health, as the primates they observed engaging in this behaviour were mostly captive individuals, who may be bored and trying to stimulate their senses in some way.
The behaviour doesn't really seem to match anything in the behavioural repertoire of great apes, yet at the same time it's so similar to the things that we universally know and have experienced.Dr Adriano Lameira, Psychology Department – University of Warwick
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Study finds that great apes are deliberately spinning to become dizzy
Source : Pixabay: @PublicDomainPictures
More from Lifestyle
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
Doping on 'smart drugs' is a thing in the workplace
There is a growing trend whereby employees are taking ADHD drugs to try and improve their performance at work.Read More
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role
It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.Read More
I'm grateful for Ramaphosa, says mom who stole cupcakes 'for her kid's school'
A woman who stole cupcakes for her kid's school says she's grateful not to be going to jail and for... Cyril Ramaphosa?!Read More
Meet the animal rights activist who's chaining himself to a kennel for 60 hours
Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue founder Jason Hayman plans to chain himself to a kennel for 60 hours of animal activism.Read More