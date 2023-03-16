Municpalities AND the public have a role to play in managing water woes
Bongani Bingwa interviews Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Water and Sanitation
-
The water issues we are seeing are largely due to poor water management services says Mchunu
-
Mchunu says South Africans use more water per day than the global average
According to Mchunu the issue is not necessarily with the availability of water, but rather with water services struggling to deliver water to the public.
He says this is due to the deterioration of water management services by municipalities.
The problem has been the declining capacity to bring water to households.Senzo Mchunu, Water and Sanitation Minister
He adds that there is a significant problem with water being lost, largely due to poor infrastructure.
He says that at this stage the situation is not completely dire, but it is something they are continuing to monitor and address to ensure water security.
In addition to the existing strain, Mchunu says South Africans use significantly more water per day per capita than the global average.
We have got to manage our water consumption… If we do not tackle this, it would mean that we are reckless.Senzo Mchunu, Water and Sanitation Minister
Mchunu says they are working with water service authorities throughout the country to ensure that water is managed in accordance with the Constitution, which says everyone has a right to clean water.
The public has a major role to play as well, but on the managerial side we definitely have to look this in the eye and tackle it and that is what we have begun to do.Senzo Mchunu, Water and Sanitation Minister
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_41381624_water-loss-from-rubber-line-tube-bad-pipe-connection-pipe-leak-.html?vti=nn2tod5ra58b0lp6j6-1-47
