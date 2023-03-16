Anti-masker called 'creepy' after trying to pay a woman $100k to remove her mask
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, international correspondent
-
The woman declined the $100 000 offer
-
He has apparently attempted to pay women to remove their masks before
-
Twitter users have said this move was creepy
Kirsch tweeted that on a Delta flight the woman sitting next to him had chosen to wear a face mask and he offered her $100 000 (R1.8 million) to remove it.
It is not though she was wearing it for any specific reason, just as a sort of post-pandemic, or trans-pandemic, measure.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
He apparently started by offering her $100 and, after she refused, continued to raise his offer, which she still refused.
Kirsch also says he told her masks do not work and she would take it off to eat or drink, to try and convince her to remove it for the whole flight.
He has apparently made a bit of a habit of trying to pay people to remove their masks, as he had previously offered two others $10 000 to remove theirs, which they also declined.
Maybe he does not look like he is worth $100 000.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don’t work. She works for a pharma company. pic.twitter.com/Q8Hwzhkmxf' Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) March 10, 2023
Comments by Twitter users have largely branded the interaction as creepy and said it seems like harassment.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Anti-masker called 'creepy' after trying to pay a woman $100k to remove her mask
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143321519_humanitarian-aid-help-concept-top-above-overhead-close-up-view-photo-of-open-unpacked-unwrapped-pape.html?vti=nji30ubx00gm0iqecb-1-72
More from World
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight
Who would YOU bet your money on?Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible
Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.Read More
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat
Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.Read More
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin
Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.Read More