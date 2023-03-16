Transaction Capital CEO defends own Dec share sale as share price crashes
Bruce Whitfield interviews David Hurwitz, CEO of Transaction Capital.
- Shares in Transaction Capital plummeted almost 70% in value this week
- The market reacted to the owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars warning that the taxi industry could not be as profitable as before
- There are also questions around the Transaction Capital CEO's sale of shares worth R50 million in December last year
This week saw shares in Transaction Capital, owner of WeBuyCars and SA Taxi, collapse by almost 70%.
This follows the release of a profit warning on Tuesday that focused on trouble at SA Taxi and the negative outlook for the industry in South Africa.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz, who maintains that the market reaction is "not at all" aligned to the company statement.
Really what the statement was saying is that we believe the headwinds the taxi industry's been facing over the last three years, some of them have turned more long-term...David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
These headwinds include the fuel price and the effects of loadshedding - the resultant traffic congestion makes it more difficult for taxi operators to meet terms Hurwitz says.
What Transaction Capital did was to change the way it view its potential losses going forward and then in accordance with that, its provisioning model he explains.
So there's no historical hole in the book or poor management or mismanagement. We're really saying that going forward this industry cannot be as profitable as before, and we need to have a once-off adjustment to the business model which then... works its way out...David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
So I really don't understand the market reaction. It could be the environment, everything going on with Silicon Valley Bank... I'm really not sure Bruce, but we're really at a loss.David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
Hurwitz also addressed the questions surrounding his sale in December of shares worth R500 million.
He says this was driven by a funding structure and market factors that made his financing bank demand settlement of debt incurred to buy shares in the first place.
Hurwitz also dismisses the figure of 40% being reported in the media, saying he sold 30% of his holding.
Whitfield notes that the sale happened in a critical week for South Africa, just ahead of the ANC elective conference when the country was distracted.
The timing was unfortunate because it looks like here's a guy who snuck throughj a share deal at a time when nobody was paying attention?Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Time is not driven by me... As soon as the share price went below 33 then I was in breach and that was that. I didn't choose to trade at that point in time at all.David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
According to JSE regulations you have to put the Sens out within a certain time of trading... which I did. I know it was on the 19th of December... That trade was completely approved by the Board.. My intentions were completely honest, and none of us thought this would actually be an issue.David Hurwitz, CEO - Transaction Capital
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Transaction Capital CEO defends own Dec share sale as share price crashes
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/taxi_south_africa.html?oriSearch=taxi&sti=mgxkhh8aj6iyhnvuav|&mediapopup=126122414
