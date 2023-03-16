Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
31 suspected illegal miners die at Free State mine According to the Mineral Resources department, the group died last month, in a ventilation shaft that was last operational in the... 23 June 2023 7:49 AM
No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni The Oldenburg regional court issued an arrest warrant for the former Steinhoff CEO who was a no-show at the start of his trial in... 23 June 2023 6:47 AM
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
View all Local
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around' While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capt... 23 June 2023 7:08 AM
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself. 22 June 2023 1:31 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Politics
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group. 22 June 2023 7:19 PM
View all Business
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia. 22 June 2023 6:37 PM
702 Walk The Talk is coming back! Gauteng is abuzz with the news after Bongani Bingwa announced it on air, 702 Walk the Talk is back! 22 June 2023 7:36 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Simpsons episode (from 2006) predicts Titanic-OceanGate disaster The Simpsons 'predicted' Donald Trump's presidency, the COVID-19 pandemic and now the OceanGate submarine implosion. 23 June 2023 8:39 AM
[WATCH] Marvel's Secret Invasion series is on Disney+ The series starring Samuel L. Jackson is the Marvel action series fans have been waiting for. 22 June 2023 12:06 PM
[WATCH] Zendaya's new movie 'Challengers' sees her in a sexy ménage à trois 'I’m taking such good care of my little white boys.' The trailer has a tongue-in-cheek tone and hits theatres on 15 September. 22 June 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all World
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation. 20 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine

16 March 2023 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ghana
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
AngloGold Ashanti
Gold Fields
AngloGold
gold mine
African mining
Martin Preece

Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Martin Preece, interim CEO of Gold Fields.

- Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti plan to join forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine

- They have signed an in-principle agreement to combine their neighbouring gold mines in Ghana

Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are set to join forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine, in Ghana.

They announced an in-principle agreement to combine AngloGold’s 100%-owned Iduapriem mine and the neighbouring Tarkwa mine in which Gold Fields holds a 90% stake.

@ serezniy/123rf.com
@ serezniy/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Martin Preece, interim CEO of Gold Fields.

Preece points out that this is still a proposed deal, which has been shared recently with the government of Ghana.

He says it was met with a "fairly warm" reception.

We have agreed high-level terms with AngloGold Ashanti, but obviously the third party in this transaction is the government of Ghana and we will start now in-depth discussions and negotiations with them.

Martin Preece, Interim CEO - Gold Fields

Driving the agreement is the economics and synergies behind it he says, something that the two gold miners have been discussing for years.

The two mines separately produce just shy of 800 000 ounces of gold a year and it's expected combining these assets will push production up to 900 000 ounces per annum, Preece says.

This is largely as a result of the location of the ore bodies, accessing higher-grade ores which are currently locked up between the two mines, shorter trucking distances, cheaper processing costs...

Martin Preece, Interim CEO - Gold Fields

We're going to do this with not spending capital and improving our capital efficiency, so we see huge opportunities for our shareholders... importantly also for the government of Ghana and stakeholders in the communities in which we operate.

Martin Preece, Interim CEO - Gold Fields

It's an open pit... The AngloGold Ashanti operations are right next door... It's a matter of just mining the pieces in-between and joining it all up.

Martin Preece, Interim CEO - Gold Fields

Gold Fields will be the operator, with the larger share out of the two miners.

We're taking two thirds, and then one third... which will be diluted as we do negotiations with the government of Ghana. They will most probably take a 10% stake in this which they're entitled to.

Martin Preece, Interim CEO - Gold Fields

For more detail scroll up to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine




16 March 2023 8:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Ghana
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
AngloGold Ashanti
Gold Fields
AngloGold
gold mine
African mining
Martin Preece

More from Business

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

COP27: What went down so far

11 November 2022 12:55 PM

Motheo Khoaripe keeps us updated on all things COP27. Here are some important headlines that you may have missed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa CIB toasts 20 years of the sparkling Absa Champagne in Africa Celebration

25 October 2022 8:01 AM

Champagners from across the country can finally get ready for the highly anticipated annual Absa Champagne in Africa Festival

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ready For Take-Off: Turbo Charging African Payments

19 October 2022 10:16 AM

ABSA Corporate and Investment Banking experts outline the rise of electronic payments in Africa and how it will continue to boom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

This photograph taken on 1 January 2023, shows an inside view of a damaged room of the regional Children’s Hospital after a Russian missile strike in the southern city of Kherson, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Dimitar DILKOFF/AFP

60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll

21 June 2023 4:05 PM

The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : ammentorp / 123rf

Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s

16 June 2023 1:04 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: PENCHAN PUMILA/123RF.COM

Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws

9 June 2023 3:44 PM

Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa

8 June 2023 11:45 AM

By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024

The Benefits of Positive Play

6 June 2023 5:45 PM

SASKO aims to restore over 1000 playgrounds in South Africa by 2024

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids make Britain’s Got Talent history – here’s the reality of ‘orphanages’ around the world

Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages

6 June 2023 10:36 AM

The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Department of Home Affairs. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers

5 June 2023 8:23 AM

More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lagos, Nigeria (Image credit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/126887487@N04/)

'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'

2 June 2023 11:45 AM

Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Associate Professor in Marketing at Keele University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons (user: Nuno Coimbra)

'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit

31 May 2023 12:31 PM

Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill

30 May 2023 12:49 PM

Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers

World

No extradition request from Germany for Markus Jooste, says Ntshavheni

Local

Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Parliament urges Zondo to 'exercise caution' in public criticism of the state

23 June 2023 12:53 PM

Owners taking back buildings in Joburg inner city a 'very big challenge'

23 June 2023 12:23 PM

FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'

23 June 2023 12:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA